Salty Tub Co. Crafts Detox Bath Kits to Soothe Body and Mind

"In today's fast-paced world, self-care is usually the first thing to go," said Founder Meghan Pierce. "At Salty Tub, we believe that a bath—taken with intention—is one of the simplest and most powerful ways to recharge. That's why every Bath Kit we create is designed to be more than just a soak… it's a full-on experience. People are usually skeptical at first, but once they try it, they're like, 'What did I just experience?! That was the best bath of my life!'"

Each kit is carefully curated with premium magnesium chloride flakes, essential oils and natural botanicals to offer a spa-like soak in the comfort of home. Whether winding down after a stressful day, recovering from a tough workout or simply indulging in a mindful moment, Salty Tub Co. helps you soak with purpose.

Pierce, a mother of five, transformed her love for relaxing baths into a meaningful business. Her journey began when she discovered the benefits of detox baths through a social media post by Terah Jones, whose daughter was undergoing cancer treatment. Inspired by Terah's story, Meghan began experimenting with detox bath formulas, eventually launching The Mama Detox in 2020 from her basement.

From the outset, Meghan envisioned Salty Tub as a platform for giving back. A year after launching, she partnered with Terah and Indy's Ohana Foundation to raise over $10,000 for families affected by childhood cancer. This annual tradition continues with the goal of helping families create lasting memories by the sea.

About Salty Tub Co.:

At Salty Tub Co., we prioritize self-care as integral to both mental and physical well-being. That's why all our products are crafted with meticulous care, using ethically sourced, non-toxic, all-natural ingredients. Handmade with love in Utah, we transparently list every ingredient used, ensuring you know precisely what you're soaking in as you unwind.

Katie Rose Cronin, Salty Tub Co., 6306993964, [email protected], https://saltytub.com/

