Salus Deploys Medication Safety Platform in Large Academic Health System Clinical Environment

"Medication safety tools often react too late or interrupt clinicians without context. This pilot shows real-time, EMR-embedded intelligence can identify risks earlier with greater precision. MAPS works with clinicians, not against them." —Dr. Brian Parrish, Co-Founder of Salus and Inventor of MAPS Post this

Medication errors remain a persistent challenge across hospital settings, contributing to preventable patient harm and operational strain. While electronic medical records have improved ordering and documentation, many existing clinical decision support tools rely on static, rule‑based alerts that may lack clinical context or surface risk too late to support timely intervention.

"At Houston Methodist, we are committed to improving medication safety," said Roberta Schwartz, executive vice president and chief innovation officer at Houston Methodist. "Innovative tools enable our care teams to access actionable information at the moment it matters most."

"Medication safety has long been constrained by tools that react too late or interrupt clinicians without context," said Dr. Brian Parrish, Co-Founder of Salus and Inventor of MAPS. "This pilot validated that real-time, EMR-embedded intelligence can identify meaningful medication risk earlier and with greater precision. MAPS is designed to work with clinicians, not against them."

Developed by frontline clinicians Dr. Brian Parrish and Dr. Luma Succar, and initial funding provided through the Houston Methodist Research Institute, MAPS originated from their research focused on identifying medication‑related risks that were difficult to detect using traditional alerting approaches. The technology was then evaluated in a real‑world clinical environment, where it was refined for integration into existing workflows. Following this phase, the platform was commercialized by Salus in partnership with Summit Venture Studio to support broader deployment across health systems.

The platform is powered by MAPSbrain, Salus' artificial intelligence engine developed specifically for clinical use. MAPSbrain applies natural language processing to unstructured clinical documentation—such as notes and medication instructions—alongside structured electronic medical record data. This approach enables the identification of complex medication risk scenarios that may not be captured by conventional rule‑based systems.

By synthesizing multiple data sources in real time, MAPS is designed to deliver context‑aware alerts tailored to individual patient scenarios. This model aims to support earlier clinical review while reducing low‑value interruptions commonly associated with traditional alerting tools.

"Medication risk often emerges across fragmented pieces of the medical record," said Dr. Succar, Co-Founder of Salus and Co-Innovator of MAPS. "By interpreting clinical context as it unfolds, MAPS allows care teams to intervene earlier, with clearer insight and greater confidence."

Salus plans to continue expanding use of MAPS across additional health systems, building on insights gained from early enterprise deployments. The company's focus remains on supporting medication safety through tools designed to integrate into existing clinical environments without disrupting care delivery.

SALUS

Salus creates innovative healthcare solutions to help medical professionals prevent medication errors through real-time clinical intelligence. Founded by Dr. Luma Succar and Dr. Brian Parrish, Salus developed the Medication Administration Protection System (MAPS), an EMR-embedded platform powered by MAPSbrain, its proprietary artificial intelligence engine. MAPS leverages natural language processing and patient-specific clinical data to deliver real-time alerts directly within clinical workflows—helping hospitals prevent medication errors before harm occurs. For more information, visit www.salusmaps.com or follow Salus on LinkedIn.

HOUSTON METHODIST

Houston Methodist is one of the nation's leading health systems and academic medical centers. The health system consists of seven hospitals: Houston Methodist Hospital, its flagship academic hospital in the Texas Medical Center, six community hospitals and one long-term acute care hospital throughout the Greater Houston metropolitan area. Houston Methodist also includes a research institute; a comprehensive residency program; international patient services; freestanding comprehensive care, emergency care and imaging centers; and outpatient facilities. Houston Methodist employs more than 32,000 people. In 2022, Houston Methodist had more than 1.9 million outpatient visits and more than 138,000 admissions.

SUMMIT VENTURE STUDIO

Summit Venture Studio is an early-stage venture studio and investment firm focused on commercializing software innovations developed within universities, hospitals, and research institutions. Summit partners with inventors to form, launch, and scale venture-backed companies by providing hands-on operational leadership, capital, and go-to-market support. With deep experience in healthcare, enterprise software, and regulated industries, Summit Venture Studio specializes in translating research-driven technologies into commercially viable businesses with real-world impact.

Media Contact

Brian Parrish, Salus, 1 713-441-2782, [email protected], salusmaps.com

SOURCE Salus