Salus GRC Expands to Help Wealth Managers and RIAs Strengthen Compliance and Reduce Risk

"At Salus, we believe compliance shouldn't be a burden — it should be a strategic advantage," said Alan Knepfer, CRO at Salus GRC. "Our mission is to simplify the process for wealth managers and RIAs so they can operate with confidence and safeguard client trust."

Salus GRC's offering helps firms:

Identify and close compliance gaps proactively

Strengthen documentation and internal controls

Reduce reliance on spreadsheets and manual tracking

Prepare for audits and inspections with greater ease

Salus offers expert-led compliance strategy sessions, customized training, and practical resources designed specifically for firms managing significant client assets. They currently supports firms nationwide and plans to continue expanding its footprint to meet rising demand from growing advisory firms and wealth management practices.

About Salus GRC

Salus GRC is a compliance and risk management partner for wealth managers, RIAs, and other regulated financial services firms. With a focus on simplicity, scalability, and proactive risk mitigation, Salus helps firms navigate evolving regulatory landscapes and protect client trust.

For more information, visit www.salusgrc.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Samuelson

Salus GRC

[email protected]

