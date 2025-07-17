Salus GRC Expands to Help Wealth Managers and RIAs Strengthen Compliance and Reduce Risk

Salus GRC, a leading provider of compliance and risk management solutions for wealth managers and registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced its expanded service offerings to help firms navigate increasingly complex regulatory requirements with confidence.
NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salus GRC, a leading provider of compliance and risk management solutions for wealth managers and registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced its expanded service offerings to help firms navigate increasingly complex regulatory requirements with confidence.
As the SEC and other regulatory bodies continue to intensify scrutiny across the financial services sector, firms face mounting challenges in maintaining up-to-date compliance programs and avoiding costly penalties. Salus GRC addresses this critical need with a modern, comprehensive approach that streamlines manual processes, improves audit readiness, and empowers teams to focus on serving clients.
"At Salus, we believe compliance shouldn't be a burden — it should be a strategic advantage," said Alan Knepfer, CRO at Salus GRC. "Our mission is to simplify the process for wealth managers and RIAs so they can operate with confidence and safeguard client trust."
Salus GRC's offering helps firms:
- Identify and close compliance gaps proactively
- Strengthen documentation and internal controls
- Reduce reliance on spreadsheets and manual tracking
- Prepare for audits and inspections with greater ease
Salus offers expert-led compliance strategy sessions, customized training, and practical resources designed specifically for firms managing significant client assets. They currently supports firms nationwide and plans to continue expanding its footprint to meet rising demand from growing advisory firms and wealth management practices.
About Salus GRC
Salus GRC is a compliance and risk management partner for wealth managers, RIAs, and other regulated financial services firms. With a focus on simplicity, scalability, and proactive risk mitigation, Salus helps firms navigate evolving regulatory landscapes and protect client trust.
For more information, visit www.salusgrc.com.
Media Contact
Katie Samuelson, Salus GRC, 1 8475085273, [email protected], Salus GRC
SOURCE Salus GRC
