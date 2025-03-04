Salute and Fulcrum Collaborations: A partnership to Elevate Data Center Performance and Operational Intelligence

We're enabling clients to extend asset lifespans, maximize equipment efficiency, minimize costs, and enhance decision-making with actionable insights. Together, we're shaping the future of AI data center operations. Post this

By leveraging MCIM's deep insights, advanced analytics, and automated workflows, Salute's operations teams will be able to significantly enhance maintenance efficiency, incident resolution, and performance monitoring. This collaboration enables data center operators worldwide to proactively address operational challenges, reducing costly disruptions and extending the lifespan of critical infrastructure.

"Our partnership with Salute represents a pivotal shift in how data centers approach operational efficiency," said Mike Parks, CEO of Fulcrum Collaborations. "By combining Salute's world-class operational expertise with MCIM's clean data platform, we're enabling clients to extend asset lifespans, maximize equipment efficiency, minimize costs, and enhance decision-making with actionable insights. Together, we're shaping the future of AI data center operations."

Mike Jones, EVP of Global Operations at Salute, echoed this sentiment: "Our partnership with Fulcrum Collaborations provides a comprehensive solution for data center facility management, streamlining commissioning, the transition to operations, and maximizing uptime. By giving our technicians the data and insights needed to make better decisions, MCIM will help our client's data centers operate at peak efficiency, with enhanced visibility and control over all essential systems."

This collaboration reinforces Salute's leadership in mission-critical data center services, helping clients navigate the increasing complexity of AI-driven infrastructure. With 80% of the world's leading data center operators relying on Salute's expertise, the impact of this partnership extends beyond individual facilities to drive operational excellence across the global data center landscape.

About Salute

Salute is a global leader in integrated lifecycle services for data centers, supporting hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and edge facilities in over 102 markets worldwide.

With a commitment to excellence and efficiency, Salute provides end-to-end solutions across the entire data center lifecycle, including design, build, operation, and refresh services. With 1,700+ employees across 12 global offices, Salute's customer-centric approach drives its mission to optimize data center performance while reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

Salute also takes particular pride in its connection to the military community, actively leveraging the exceptional leadership skills and discipline inherent to veterans to deliver unparalleled reliability and precision. In doing so, Salute seeks to reaffirm its dedication to utilizing unique talent to maintain operational excellence and build client trust in managing mission-critical facilities.

About Fulcrum Collaborations

Fulcrum Collaborations is a leading software company that helps owners and operators optimize their data center and mission-critical facilities by enhancing operational efficiency, infrastructure reliability, and compliance. For over a decade, Fulcrum has empowered clients to transition from disjointed systems to the MCIM platform, which provides unified management capabilities, an easy-to-use interface, and actionable data. Seventy-five percent of the world's top data center operators and 80% of leading global financial services firms trust Fulcrum to deliver unmatched operational insights.

