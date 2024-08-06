Salvador Technologies Expanding its Cyber-Attack Recovery Platform in Maritime Sector and Shipping Industry

"The market drivers pushing the demand for our cyber-attack recovery platform are clear, and we have strong expectations for continued growth in this and other verticals." - Alex Yevtushenko, CEO of Salvador Technologies. Post this

Salvador Technologies reports that an increasing number of port authorities, terminal operators, shipping companies and other organizations in the maritime ecosystem around the world are using the company's cyber-attack recovery platform to improve their cyber-resilience and ensure operational continuity by automating backup and recovery processes for their critical infrastructures. The company also indicates that compliance with a range of cybersecurity regulations and mandates related to on-ship and offshore restore capabilities, such as IMO IEC 62443, ISPS Part 13.2, IEC 62443-3-3 special clauses E.2.6 (E26) E.2.7 (E27), and others, is another significant factor driving the demand for its cyber-attack platform.

Recently, Salvador Technologies established a strategic business partnership with the Port of Ashdod in Israel. The Port of Ashdod is the country's largest seaport in terms of cargo volume and has deployed Salvador Technologies' cyber-attack platform to replace previous backup practices of its control systems and operational technology (OT) that relied on cumbersome manual processes.

Through this partnership, Salvador Technologies is engaging port authorities and terminal operators that have signed cooperation agreements with the Innovation Center at the Port of Ashdod, including the Port of New York & New Jersey and the Port of Corpus Christi in the United States, the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, the Port of Singapore and others. Salvador Technologies further reports that the company is currently migrating successful trials of its cyber-attack recovery platform into full deployments for several port authorities and terminal operators in the United States, Europe and Southeast Asia engaged through its strategic partnership with the Port of Ashdod.

"Over the years, the maritime industry has been facing a rising threat rate of cyber-attacks that results in downtime, causing damages to the efficient operations, competitiveness and reputations of ports around the world," said Gadi Benmoshe, Managing Director of Marinnovators and Vice Chair of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) Data Collaboration Committee . "As these issues are becoming more and more critical, an incident recovery solution is now an essential proactive measure that should be taken by port authorities and terminal operators worldwide."

Salvador Technologies' air-gapped cyber-attack recovery platform consists of hardware connected to the HMI or SCADA, an agent software and a monitoring system, enabling full visibility of the operations. The platform protects customer data from being attacked and, in case of an incident, bypasses standard recovery protocols to enable a full recovery from cyber-attacks and any malfunction within only 30 seconds.

"We are tremendously pleased with our growth in the maritime sector and our expanding footprint across the shipping industry," said Alex Yevtushenko, Co-Founder and CEO of Salvador Technologies. "The market drivers pushing the demand for our cyber-attack recovery platform are clear and we have strong expectations for continued growth in this and other verticals."

About Salvador Technologies

Founded in 2020, Salvador Technologies provides security failover technology for cyber-attack recovery and downtime prevention in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and Operational Technology (OT) organizations. Its innovative solution bypasses standard cyber-attack recovery protocols and forensics measures, minimizing downtime, and regains operations within an astonishing 30-second timeframe. The company's platform is used by some of the world's most secure critical infrastructure organizations, including manufacturing, aerospace, maritime, energy and water companies. For more information, please visit www.salvador-tech.com.

