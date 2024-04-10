Salvador Technologies Secures Investment from Deutsche Telekom

We recognize the significant potential of Salvador Technology's recovery solution for critical systems," said Tamar Shlimak, Investor at Deutsche Telekom's hubraum Fund Post this

Salvador Technologies will use the proceeds from this investment to accelerate the expansion of the company's sales distribution network for its cyber-attack recovery platform. The company is currently focusing on engaging sales channel and technology ecosystem partners in the DACH region and Poland in Europe as well as in the United States.

Salvador Technologies has developed a patented security failover technology to prevent downtime damage and ensure ongoing operational continuity for Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS). The company's cyber-attack recovery platform consists of hardware connected to the HMI or SCADA, an agent software and a monitoring system, enabling full visibility of the operations. The platform bypasses standard recovery protocols and allows critical infrastructure operators and industrial enterprises to recover from cyber-attacks and any malfunction within only 30 seconds.

The company distributes its cyber-attack recovery platform through channel partners, including managed security service providers (MSSPs), system integration (SIs) firms and value-added resellers (VARs). These channel partners are using Salvador Technology's air-gapped platform to offer new and improved managed cybersecurity services to ensure the operational continuity of their critical infrastructure and industrial enterprise customers.

"Deutsche Telekom is committed to ensuring business continuity, especially in light of the spike in cyberattacks against critical infrastructure and operational technology systems over the past few years and we recognize the significant potential of Salvador Technology's recovery solution for critical systems," said Tamar Shlimak, Investor at Deutsche Telekom's hubraum Fund. "OT/ICS security has become increasingly important to industrial enterprises, so we are excited to have the opportunity to work with Salvador Technologies' team and contribute to the company's positive impact."

"We are tremendously pleased with our strategic efforts with Deutsche Telekom both as an investor and a potentially valuable business partner," said Alex Yevtushenko, Co-Founder and CEO of Salvador Technologies. "The proposed collaboration could offer significant advantages through leveraging Deutsche Telekom's global network to potentially expand our business presence in Europe and the United States."

About Salvador Technologies

Founded in 2020, Salvador Technologies provides security failover technology for cyber-attack recovery and downtime prevention in Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and Operational Technology (OT) organizations. Its innovative solution bypasses standard cyber-attack recovery protocols and forensics measures, minimizing downtime, and regains operations within an astonishing 30-second timeframe. The company's platform is used by some of the world's most secure critical infrastructure organizations, including manufacturing, aerospace, maritime, energy and water companies. For more information, please visit www.salvador-tech.com.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's largest integrated telecommunications companies with 245 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed-network lines spread across more than 50 countries. The company offers consumers broadband, fixed-network, mobile, Internet, and IPTV services, as well as business and corporate ICT solutions, with the goal of becoming the world's leading digital telco. The Hubraum Fund, Deutsche Telekom's early-stage venture capital arm, invests in disruptive technologies in Europe, Israel and the United States in areas including 5G, IoT, Cybersecurity, Connectivity, Future of Work, Artificial Intelligence, and Media. For more information, please visit hubraum Fund.

