Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard $32.7 Million Jury Verdict Ranked #1 among Top 10 Verdicts in Illinois for 2023

A $32.7 million jury verdict obtained by Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard has been ranked the 1st overall verdict in Top Verdict's Top 10 Personal Injury Verdicts in Illinois in 2023.

CHICAGO, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A $32.7 million jury verdict obtained by Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard has been ranked the 1st overall verdict in Top Verdict's Top 10 Personal Injury Verdicts in Illinois in 2023.

Attorneys David J. Rashid, Patrick A. Salvi II and Jennifer M. Cascio obtained the $32.7 million jury verdict on behalf of the 25-year-old plaintiff William (Billy) Fern who underwent a life-altering foot amputation after doctors failed to recognize signs of a blood clot. The trial took place in Cook County Circuit Court, breaking the Illinois record for the highest verdict for the loss of one leg or foot. The record-breaking verdict included compensation for past and future loss of a normal life, pain and suffering, emotional distress, disfigurement, and medical expenses. Case No. 2023 L 001970 [WILLIAM FERN, Plaintiff v. JEFFREY H. BOHMER, MD; CENTRAL DUPAGE EMERGENCY PHYSICIANS, P.C., an Illinois Corporation; LISA RONDEAU, M.D.; BENJAMIN HEATWOLE M.D.; and DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP, LTD, d/b/a DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP, an Illinois Corporation; Defendants]

"Billy will need to replace his prosthetic on average every two years. These funds will allow Billy to pay for his past and future medical needs, as well as help him move forward and hopefully find a new normal," attorney Patrick A. Salvi II said.

Top Verdict is an online journal that features lists comprised of the largest nationwide financial recoveries attained by law firms for their clients.

Media Contact

Marcie Mangan, Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C., 3123721227, [email protected], www.salvilaw.com

SOURCE Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C.