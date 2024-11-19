Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard earns top spot in Chicago Lawyer's annual Settlement Report

This year's rankings are based on more 786 Illinois settlements of $500,000 or more submitted to the Jury Verdict Reporter
CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. has earned the top spot in Chicago Lawyer Magazine's 2024 Settlement Report, with $367,408,806 in total reported settlements.
Each year, Chicago Lawyer and the Illinois Jury Verdict Reporter — sister publications within Law Bulletin Media — examine the top reported settlements. This year's rankings are based on more 786 Illinois settlements of $500,000 or more submitted to the Jury Verdict Reporter between August 1, 2023 and July 31, 2024. The report includes confidential settlements for which the Jury Verdict Reporter editors were able to verify details between the parties.
In the 2024 report, Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard was ranked as the #1 Law Firm in Illinois, with $367,408,806 in total settlements from 83 cases. One of the firm's top cases was a $45 million settlement obtained from the city of Chicago on behalf of a minor who was a passenger in vehicle fleeing police. The car crashed into another car and the Plaintiff suffered severe brain injuries, leaving him unable to walk or speak. The settlement is the largest Illinois police pursuit settlement on record, according to Jury Verdict Reporter.
"Our firm's philosophy has been that we are going to try cases. We're going to require that if there's a settlement, it be an extraordinary settlement. Our opponents know that, not based on our words, but our actions," Patrick A. Salvi II said in an interview with Chicago Lawyer Magazine.
The 2024 JVR Settlements Report features 113 law firms, with 51 firms returning from last year's report and 62 new firms making the list. In 2024, 247 cases were settled for more than $2 million, a JVR Settlements Report record.
FULL LIST | Read the full 2024 Chicago Lawyer Settlement Survey
Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard was founded by attorney Patrick A. Salvi in 1982 in Lake County, Ill. The firm represents clients in a variety of medical malpractice, personal injury and product liability cases. Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard's record of success includes more than $2.5 billion in verdicts and settlements, including more than 350 cases with recoveries of $1 million or more.
