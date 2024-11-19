Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard earns top spot in Chicago Lawyer's annual Settlement Report

We're going to require that if there's a settlement, it be an extraordinary settlement. Our opponents know that, not based on our words, but our actions. Post this

In the 2024 report, Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard was ranked as the #1 Law Firm in Illinois, with $367,408,806 in total settlements from 83 cases. One of the firm's top cases was a $45 million settlement obtained from the city of Chicago on behalf of a minor who was a passenger in vehicle fleeing police. The car crashed into another car and the Plaintiff suffered severe brain injuries, leaving him unable to walk or speak. The settlement is the largest Illinois police pursuit settlement on record, according to Jury Verdict Reporter.

"Our firm's philosophy has been that we are going to try cases. We're going to require that if there's a settlement, it be an extraordinary settlement. Our opponents know that, not based on our words, but our actions," Patrick A. Salvi II said in an interview with Chicago Lawyer Magazine.

The 2024 JVR Settlements Report features 113 law firms, with 51 firms returning from last year's report and 62 new firms making the list. In 2024, 247 cases were settled for more than $2 million, a JVR Settlements Report record.

Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard was founded by attorney Patrick A. Salvi in 1982 in Lake County, Ill. The firm represents clients in a variety of medical malpractice, personal injury and product liability cases. Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard's record of success includes more than $2.5 billion in verdicts and settlements, including more than 350 cases with recoveries of $1 million or more.

