Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard expands Chicago office footprint in The Loop

The expansion space will provide the firm with enhanced resources, including a press conference room, podcast studio, additional conference room, 14 private offices, 4 support cubicles, an extra IT room, and other community spaces for employees and clients.

"Frankly, it was only five years ago we built out the entire 47th floor here at 161 N. Clark… so I think it is fair to say we were all surprised we would be expanding again so quickly," said TJ Saye, the firm's Chief Operating Officer. "However, even with the best laid strategic plans in place, growth is very difficult to predict. What we know for certain is this most recent expansion is due to the hard work and incredible results accomplished by our trial lawyers and support staff, and the wonderful management team here at the building who always make us feel welcome each day, and take very good care of our people and clients."

Over the past few years, Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard has earned an impressive record of top verdicts and settlements. In 2023, the firm won a $363 million jury verdict for a woman who developed breast cancer from breathing toxic emissions from a Willowbrook medical device sterilization plant. The verdict was the largest jury verdict ever awarded to an individual plaintiff in Illinois history at the time of the trial. That same year, Chicago Lawyer Magazine named Chicago Managing Partner Patrick A. Salvi II their "Person of the Year," an honor given to the newsmaker, trendsetter or legal leader of the year.

In 2024, Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard earned the Top Spot in Chicago Lawyer Magazine's annual settlement report, which tallies up all settlements reported by Illinois firms to the Jury Verdict Reporter and then ranks the firms based on their total settlement amount.

Since its founding in 1982, the firm has recovered more than $2.5 billion for deserving clients and their families, including more than 350 multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements.

