Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard Partners Tara R. Devine, Jennifer L. Ashley listed by Crain's as 'Notable Women in Law'

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. is pleased to announce Partners Tara R. Devine and Jennifer L. Ashley have been named to Crain's Chicago Business's "2024 Notable Women in Law" list.

Each year, Crain's features a group of influential and impressive attorneys from around the Chicago area. This year's list includes 141 women who "serve as mentors and guiding lights for other women in their firms and bring their expertise to their communities and nonprofits outside the office. And they're all making their mark on the law.," Crains states in the official announcement.

This year's honorees were selected from nominations submitted by peers and reviewed by editors. To qualify for the list, nominees must serve in a senior role at a law firm with at least 10 professional staff and have practiced for a minimum of five years. Their work with clients or pro bono projects must have a measurable impact; they must demonstrate leadership in professional organizations and civic or community initiatives; and they must serve as a role model or mentor to other attorneys and promote inclusive practices in the workplace.

Tara R. Devine started her career with Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard as a law clerk in 2004 and was named the firm's first female partner in 2011. In 2018, she was promoted to Managing Partner of the firm's Lake County office. Currently, she serves as a Board Member for the Lake County Bar Association and served as President of the organization from 2022-2023. Ms. Devine concentrates her practice in catastrophic personal injury, nursing home negligence, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and product liability cases. In 2017, she obtained a $148 million jury verdict on behalf of a young woman who was paralyzed by a collapsed pedestrian shelter at O'Hare Airport. The verdict is the highest jury verdict ever awarded to an individual plaintiff in the state of Illinois.

Jennifer L. Ashley joined Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard in 2012 and was named Partner in 2014. Since joining the firm, she has personally secured over $70 million on behalf of her injured clients. Ms. Ashley concentrates her legal practice in the areas of personal injury and wrongful death cases that involve car accidents, premises liability and products liability. In recognition of her outstanding legal work, Ms. Ashley has been selected as an Illinois Super Lawyer every year since 2016 and has been listed among the Top 100 Super Lawyers and the Top 50 Female Super Lawyers in the state of Illinois. Ms. Ashley sits on the board of the Lake County Bar Foundation and is a member of the Jefferson Inn of Courts.

