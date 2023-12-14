Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard promotes Emily T. Art to Associate Attorney

Ms. Art will work out of the firm's Chicago office and will her concentrate her practice on personal injury, medical negligence, andwrongful death cases.

CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Illinois law firm of Salvi Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. is pleased to announce Emily T. Art has been promoted to Associate Attorney after working at the firm as a law clerk. Ms. Art will work out of the firm's Chicago office and will her concentrate her legal practice in cases concerning personal injury, medical negligence, wrongful death, and catastrophic injuries.

While working as a law clerk at the firm, Mr. Art assisted a trial team that secured a record-breaking $363 million jury verdict in the first trial against medical sterilization plant Sterigenics. In addition, she worked on a medical negligence case that resulted in the highest jury verdict on record for the loss of one leg or foot, $32.7 million.

Prior to working at Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, Ms. Art law clerked at a Chicago personal injury law firm where she drafted legal documents, managed case files and facilitated communication with clients from initial intake through litigation.

Ms. Art received her law degree from the UIC School of Law. While in law school, Ms. Art served as the Finance Chair of the Asian Pacific American Law Students Association. In recognition of her outstanding academic achievements, she was the recipient of the merit-based D. Mann Scholarship and the Top Grade Award in Civil Procedure II.

Ms. Art received her bachelor's degree in psychology and history from Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Ms. Art belongs to several national, state and local legal organizations, including the American Association for Justice, Illinois State Bar Association, Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, and the Chicago Bar Association.

"I am honored to have been given the opportunity to work alongside some of the most talented attorneys in the state of Illinois. I have learned so much from the attorneys as a law clerk and am looking forward to continuing to develop my trial practice as a licensed attorney," Emily T. Art said.

Emily T. Art can be contacted at [email protected].

For more information, please contact Marcie Mangan at [email protected] or (312) 372-1227.

