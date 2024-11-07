Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard promotes two law clerks to Associate Attorney positions

Both attorneys are graduates of the Chicago-Kent College of Law

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Illinois law firm of Salvi Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. is pleased to announce the promotion of two law clerks, Marisa A. Gelabert and David L. Durán, to the position of Associate Attorney. Ms. Gelabert and Mr. Durán will work out of the firm's Chicago office and will represent clients in cases involving personal injury, medical negligence, and wrongful death.

Both attorneys are graduates of the Chicago-Kent College of Law, where they were members of the school's nationally recognized Moot Court Honor Society.

During her tenure as a law clerk at Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, Marisa A. Gelabert provided assistance on a number of high-profile cases and trials, including working on a birth injury case that resulted in a $75.8 million jury verdict. She also played a significant role in working up the hazing lawsuits filed by former Northwestern University athletes against the school. During law school, she won several competition honors, including Best Brief in the 2023 Civil Rights & Liberties Moot Court Competition. Ms. Gelabert also served as a LexisNexis student associate for Chicago-Kent for two years. She is looking forward to continuing to fight for those who have been harmed as a licensed attorney.

As a law clerk, David L. Durán assisted a trial team that won a record-breaking $363 million jury verdict in the first trial against medical sterilization plant, Sterigenics. Prior to working at Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, Mr. Durán served as a student extern for the Honorable Alison C. Conlon, Cook County Circuit Judge in the Chancery Division. During law school, he served as a teaching assistant for three classes and served on the Executive Board for the First-Generation Law Student Association. In recognition of his outstanding work during law school, Mr. Durán was inducted into the Bar & Gavel Society, an exclusive honors society of graduating students who have demonstrated exceptional service and dedication to the law, community, and legal profession.

