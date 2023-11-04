Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard Sterigenics trial team recognized with Trial Lawyer Excellence Award

Patrick A. Salvi II, Lance D. Northcutt, and Jennifer M. Cascio honored for $363 million jury verdict

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard attorneys Patrick A. Salvi II, Lance D. Northcutt, and Jennifer M. Cascio have been honored with a Trial Lawyer Excellence Award presented by the Jury Verdict Reporter, a division of Law Bulletin Media, for obtaining the "Highest Reported Illinois Verdict or Settlement for an Individual Plaintiff." The award was presented at a by-invitation-only reception on Wednesday, November 1 at RPM Events.

In September 2022, the trial team won a $363 million jury verdict on behalf of Plaintiff Sue Kamuda, a Willowbrook woman who was diagnosed with an aggressive breast cancer after living about one-third of a mile from medical device sterilization plant Sterigenics for more than three decades. The verdict represents the highest reported verdict or settlement for an individual plaintiff in the state of Illinois that the Jury Verdict Reporter ever reported, $38 million in compensatory damages and $325 million in punitive damages. The trial was heard by the Honorable Marguerite Quinn from August 18, 2022- September 19, 2022.

