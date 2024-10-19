Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard trial team recognized with Trial Lawyer Excellence Award for $75.8M verdict

Jury verdict was the highest verdict or settlement since the 2023 Trial Lawyer Excellence Awards

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard attorneys Matthew L. Williams, Patrick A. Salvi II, and Heidi L. Wickstrom have been honored with a Trial Lawyer Excellence Award presented by the Jury Verdict Reporter, a division of Law Bulletin Media, for obtaining the "Highest Reported Illinois Verdict or Settlement since 2023 JVR Awards." The award was presented to the team at an invitation-only reception on Wednesday, October 16 at RPM Events Chicago.

On February 26, 2024, the trial team won a $75,859,000 jury verdict on behalf of a young girl who suffered a brain injury and severe physical injuries at birth, requiring lifelong care. The verdict includes funds to compensate the plaintiff for her past and future pain and suffering, past and future loss of a normal life, past and future medical bills, past and future emotional distress, disfigurement, and future loss of earnings. During trial, the defendants disputed the timing, series of events that led to the plaintiff's injuries, and the extent of her injuries. The trial was heard by the Honorable Brendan A. O'Brien from February 6, 2024 - February 26, 2024.

In addition to winning the award for "Highest Reported Illinois Verdict or Settlement since 2023 JVR Awards," Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard was also honored as the Top Law Firm in the Chicago Lawyer 2024 JVR Settlements Report. Each year, Chicago Lawyer and the Illinois Jury Verdict Reporter — sister publications within Law Bulletin Media — examine the top reported settlements. The Illinois firm that obtains the highest amount in total reported settlements is honored each year at the JVR Awards ceremony.

