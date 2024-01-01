Salvo Technologies Announces the Formation of Torrent Photonics

Salvo Technologies announced today the formation of Torrent Photonics LLC ("Torrent'). The formation of Torrent is the result of the Company's integration of its photonics entities into a newly formed business dedicated solely to the Photonics industry.

LARGO, Fla., Jan. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salvo Technologies announced today the formation of Torrent Photonics LLC ("Torrent'). The formation of Torrent is the result of the Company's integration of its photonics entities into a newly formed business dedicated solely to the Photonics industry.

Torrent will be focused on providing best-in-class engineering and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities for the defense, security, medical, industrial, and commercial end markets. Torrent through acquisitions and organic growth has rapidly ascended into being one of the largest, independent, diversified Photonics platforms with global manufacturing capabilities.

Torrent CEO John Dougherty states, "Our growth rate has been tremendous since our start in 2006. This growth has been fueled by key acquisitions like Pixelteq, Arrow Thin Films, Kreisher Optics and Graflex. Beyond acquisitions, the group has demonstrated a consistent track record of organic growth, with 25% growth experienced in 2023 alone. The focus in 2024 and beyond will be to build a focused, integrated organization that continues developing and manufacturing robust and innovative systems for our worldwide customer base."

About Torrent Photonics

Headquartered just outside of Tampa, Florida, Torrent invests in and develops manufacturing companies serving the defense, security, medical, industrial, and commercial end markets. Torrent provides a range of world-class products and services, including imaging and sensing solutions with an emphasis on multispectral and polarimetric systems, high-reliability electronic and electro-optical components and assemblies, optical filters, thin and thick film coatings, and fire-control optics.

