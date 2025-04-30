Sam, a First-of-its-Kind Support System for Women, Launches to Help Navigate Life's Big Transitions With Personalized Guidance

"Women are the ones holding everything up. We're the caregivers, the decision-makers, the planners, the fixers. But when we need help, it's just not there," said Abby Nydam, Founder of Sam. Post this

The idea for Sam was born from Nydam's own personal experiences and those of her mother. For Nydam, after ten years with the same organization, she was let go overnight with no warning and no plan. She found that as she pieced life back together that there was no single place to go to for legal or career advice, which made an already painful time even harder and more exhausting. She also watched her mother get crushed under the weight of caregiving for her grandfather, trying to navigate retirement, and her own traumatizing medical diagnosis. "There's no safety net for the safety net and that needs to change. My vision is that Sam will be that one stop location for anything that life throws at you," said Nydam.

With Sam, women no longer need to choose between expensive career coaching or self care support. Unlike traditional coaching programs or support platforms that require long-term commitments, multi-week sessions, or costly retainers, Sam gives women access to trusted guidance, tools, and services where they can mix and match offerings across Experts and topics, tailoring support to exactly what they need. Each woman's experience is personalized and supported by their own dedicated Navigator — someone who acts as a project manager that listens. A subscription with Sam includes:

Navigator Support: women are matched with a dedicated Navigator to guide, check-in, and help take action.

Expert Sessions: book 1:1 sessions with vetted professionals across needs. Session offerings address topics like: Family Dynamics & Caregiving, Serious Illness Diagnosis, and People Pleaser Rehab.

Curated Resource Library: supportive tools, checklists and guides curated by the Sam team and Experts.

Real-Time Community Chat: peer connection and moderated support (launching soon).

Live Events: Speaker series and group workshops.

"Not only is Sam for women in need of support but it is also an economic enabler," said Nydam. "By building this ecosystem, we drive value for women entrepreneurs and small business owners as well as brands and the women seeking support."

One such Expert is Serena Cheng–a tenured Amazon leader who now leads a robust Executive Coaching business shared, "I'm incredibly excited about Sam's dedication to building a global support infrastructure for women. As a woman leader who has navigated multiple career transitions while raising a young family and prioritizing my well-being, I understand the many roles and challenges women juggle. The opportunity to show up for others during uncertain or difficult times is deeply meaningful to me, and I'm honored to contribute to a community designed to uplift and support women."

For more information and to sign up for Sam, visit https://wearesam.co. You can also follow Sam and meet the Sam Experts on Instagram at www.instagram.com/wearesamco.

About Sam

Sam is an on-demand marketplace platform for women navigating life's most challenging events. With Sam, women have access to a growing list of nearly 300 unique products offered by over 75 Experts such as lawyers, grief counselors, career coaches and financial Experts to create their own personal village of care. From personal 1:1 sessions to a library of qualified content to live events, Sam is the one stop location for anything that life throws at you. For more information and to sign up, visit https://wearesam.co.

