Sam Boak and Boak & Sons Continue Annual Canfield Fair Tradition with Community Booth

"One of the best parts of the fair is seeing familiar faces," said Sam Boak. "Donna and I have customers who stop by every year just to say hello, ask a question, or tell us how a project is holding up. That kind of connection means a lot to us." Post this

For Boak & Sons, the fair is more than a yearly event. It is an opportunity to spend time with the community the company has proudly served for decades.

"The Canfield Fair is something we look forward to every year," said Sam Boak. "It gives us a chance to renew relationships with longtime customers, talk with homeowners and business owners face-to-face, and simply enjoy being part of such an important local tradition."

Fairgoers can visit the Boak & Sons booth between Berlin Drive and Goshen Drive, across from the milking area near the cows. Team members will be available throughout the week to answer questions, discuss upcoming projects and share information about the company's residential and commercial services, including roofing, siding, gutters and insulation.

Visitors can expect hands-on displays featuring roofing and insulation materials, along with opportunities to request quick, free estimates for home or business improvement projects. The booth will also include several of the customer-favorite features Boak & Sons brings back year after year.

Families are invited to stop by for complimentary bottled water, served from the company's unique cooler made entirely from spray foam insulation. Children and families can also take photos with the well-known spray-foam snowman, who will be dressed for the occasion and ready for another year at the fair.

Sam and his wife Donna will also be making appearances throughout the week, visiting the booth and walking the fairgrounds to greet customers, friends, and community members.

"One of the best parts of the fair is seeing familiar faces," said Sam Boak. "Donna and I have customers who stop by every year just to say hello, ask a question, or tell us how a project is holding up. That kind of connection means a lot to us."

Boak & Sons has been serving Northeast Ohio for more than 50 years, earning a reputation for dependable service, quality workmanship and strong community involvement. The company's annual presence at the Canfield Fair reflects its continued commitment to staying connected with the people and businesses that have supported its growth over the years.

Whether visitors are planning a roofing, gutter, siding or insulation project, or simply looking for a cold drink and a fun family photo opportunity, Sam Boak and the Boak & Sons team invite everyone to stop by the booth during the 2026 Canfield Fair.

For more information about Boak & Sons and its services, please contact John McNally, General Counsel and Vice President of Administration, at (330) 793-5646 or [email protected].

About Boak & Sons:

Founded by Sam Boak in 1974, Boak & Sons, Inc. began as an insulation contractor and quickly expanded into roofing during the energy-conscious era of the 1970s. The company now offers comprehensive residential and commercial services, including roofing, insulation, sheet metal, siding, and gutters. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, Boak & Sons serves customers throughout the region, from Cleveland to Pittsburgh. For more information, visit www.boakandsons.com.

Media Contact

John McNally, Boak & Sons, 1 (330) 793-5646, [email protected], www.boakandsons.com

SOURCE Boak & Sons