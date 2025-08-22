Sam Boak and Boak & Sons Return to the Canfield Fair with Interactive Booth and Community Fun

"The Canfield Fair is a tradition we truly value," said Sam Boak. "It's a great way to give back to the community, talk with homeowners and business owners, and have some fun while we do it. We're proud to be part of an event that brings people together from across the region." Post this

Fairgoers can find Boak & Sons' booth between Berlin & Goshen Dr., across from the milking area near the cows, where the team will be on-site throughout the week to connect with the community, answer questions about their services, and share their latest project insights.

What to Expect at the Boak & Sons Booth:

Interactive Displays: See real examples of insulation materials and roofing products, and arrange free estimates for residential and commercial roofing, gutters, or insulation services.

Meet the Team: Chat with the friendly and knowledgeable staff from Boak & Sons.

Free Water Station: Beat the heat with complimentary water from a one-of-a-kind cooler made entirely from spray foam insulation.

Kids' Photo Opportunity: Don't miss the spray-foam snowman dressed up for the occasion—perfect for family photos.

Sam Boak himself will be making appearances throughout the fair, stopping by the booth and strolling the fairgrounds to connect with customers and neighbors alike.

"The Canfield Fair is a tradition we truly value," said Sam Boak. "It's a great way to give back to the community, talk with homeowners and business owners, and have some fun while we do it. We're proud to be part of an event that brings people together from across the region."

Whether you're looking to learn more about Boak & Sons' exterior contracting services or just need a cold drink and a family photo, Sam Boak and the team invite you to stop by the booth and say hello. For more information about services by Boak & Sons, please contact John McNally, General Counsel and Vice President of Administration, at (330) 793-5646 or [email protected].

About Boak & Sons:

Founded by Sam Boak in 1974, Boak & Sons, Inc. began as an insulation contractor and quickly expanded into roofing during the energy-conscious era of the 1970s. The company now offers comprehensive residential and commercial services, including roofing, insulation, sheet metal, siding, and gutters. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, Boak & Sons serves customers throughout the region, from Cleveland to Pittsburgh. For more information, visit www.boakandsons.com.

Media Contact

John McNally, Boak & Sons, 1 (330) 793-5646, [email protected], www.boakandsons.com

SOURCE Boak & Sons