Sam Boak Encourages Homeowners to Save with Insulation Tax Credit Before 2025 Deadline

"Upgrading your insulation is one of the smartest home improvements you can make," said Sam Boak. "Not only does it reduce energy bills and improve comfort, but now you can earn a tax credit for doing it. We want to help our customers save money up front and at tax time."

Boak & Sons specializes in professional residential insulation installations using high-quality, code-compliant materials. Insulation types include fiberglass blown-in, fiberglass BATT, attic insulation, retrofit insulation, and foam insulation. While labor costs are not eligible for the credit, the insulation materials themselves may qualify if they meet the applicable energy codes. By acting before the December 2025 deadline, homeowners can complete their upgrade and claim the full benefit for that tax year.

The credit is nonrefundable, meaning it applies toward taxes owed but cannot be carried over to future years. It is available only for improvements made to a primary residence in the United States. Homeowners can claim the credit annually if they continue making qualifying improvements.

With colder months just around the corner, Sam Boak and his team are urging residents to act soon. Not only will proper insulation keep homes warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer, but it can also lead to substantial savings both on monthly energy bills and on federal taxes. For more information about services by Boak & Sons, please contact John McNally, General Counsel and Vice President of Administration, at (330) 793-5646 or [email protected].

About Boak & Sons:

Founded by Sam Boak in 1974, Boak & Sons, Inc. began as an insulation contractor and quickly expanded into roofing during the energy-conscious era of the 1970s. The company now offers comprehensive residential and commercial services, including roofing, insulation, sheet metal, siding, and gutters. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, Boak & Sons serves customers throughout the region, from Cleveland to Pittsburgh. For more information, visit www.boakandsons.com.

