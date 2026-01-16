Sam Boak Ensures Stability for Boak & Sons Crews During Seasonal Slowdowns

"We make sure there's always something to do around the warehouse. Whether it's organizing materials, maintaining equipment, or prepping vehicles, our team can keep earning a paycheck." said Sam Boak. Post this

Despite the weather, homeowners often still reach out for roofing repairs or maintenance. However, when roofs are covered in snow and ice, it becomes nearly impossible to complete the work safely. Cold temperatures, slippery surfaces, and high winds create dangerous conditions for roofing crews. As a result, exterior roofing projects often face temporary slowdowns during this season to maintain safety standards to protect workers.

In most cases, seasonal roofing employees file for unemployment benefits during the winter. However, not everyone qualifies. Rather than let these team members go without income, Sam Boak provides alternative job opportunities at the company's warehouse and other divisions like insulation.

"Winter can be a tough time for some of our employees, especially those waiting for weather conditions to improve so they can return to exterior jobs," said Sam Boak. "We make sure there's always something to do around the warehouse. Whether it's organizing materials, maintaining equipment, or prepping vehicles, our team can keep earning a paycheck. It's one small way we can provide stability when the world feels uncertain."

Throughout the winter, Boak & Sons focuses on behind-the-scenes work that ensures a strong start when spring returns. Crews clean and organize the warehouse, perform preventative maintenance on trucks and tools, and inspect equipment for safety and readiness. These tasks help set the stage for a smooth transition back to full-scale roofing, siding, gutter, and insulation work as soon as weather permits, which typically falls around March or April.

As a full-service provider of residential and commercial roofing and insulation, Boak & Sons relies on good weather to complete much of its exterior work. Thanks to the forward-thinking leadership of Sam Boak, employees have continued opportunities to stay active and employed even when Ohio's winters bring job sites to a standstill.

