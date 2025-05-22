Sam Boak Hosts 2025 "Stand-Down for Safety" Event at Boak & Sons

"It was an honor to host the BWC and other regional contractors to help educate them and spread awareness for this important cause. We want every job site to be safe, and we believe leadership in safety means sharing knowledge, not just following protocols." Post this

"Our goal is simple: keep our crews safe so they can go home at the end of the day," said Sam Boak, President of Boak & Sons. "That means using the right equipment, staying trained, and always being aware of the risks, especially when working at heights. It was an honor to host the BWC and other regional contractors to help educate them and spread awareness for this important cause. We want every job site to be safe, and we believe leadership in safety means sharing knowledge, not just following protocols."

The event featured live safety demonstrations and hands-on training focused on reducing fall-related incidents. By aligning the event with OSHA's National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction initiative, Boak & Sons amplified a shared message: safety is everyone's responsibility, and through collaboration, the industry can save lives.

Boak & Sons has built a strong reputation not only as a leading roofing and insulation contractor in Youngstown but also as a safety-first organization committed to continuous improvement. Boak & Sons has two rules: "Safety First" and "Never, Ever, Ever Cut Corners". The company's leadership believes that opening its doors and sharing best practices can positively impact contractors beyond its own workforce.

This year's Stand-Down event welcomed professionals from Lamar Advertising, DeSalvo Construction, AM Higley Construction, Hickey Metal Fab, and many others across the region to Boak and Sons. As the event continues to grow each May, Sam Boak and his team remain focused on creating a safety culture that extends far beyond their own job sites.

For more information about Sam Boak, his ongoing commitment to workplace safety, or details about the annual Stand-Down event, please contact General Counsel and Vice President of Administration, John McNally, at (330) 793-5646 or [email protected].

About Boak & Sons:

Founded by Sam Boak in 1974, Boak & Sons, Inc. began as an insulation contractor and quickly expanded into roofing during the energy-conscious era of the 1970s. The company now offers comprehensive residential and commercial services, including roofing, insulation, sheet metal, siding, and gutters. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, Boak & Sons serves customers throughout the region, from Cleveland to Pittsburgh. For more information, visit www.boakandsons.com.

Media Contact

John McNally, Boak & Sons, 1 330-793-5646, [email protected], boakandsons.com

SOURCE Boak & Sons