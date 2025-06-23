Sam Boak Leads Boak & Sons in Roofing Restoration of Trumbull County's Warren Amphitheater

I've made great memories at the amphitheater with friends and family over the years. Being part of its preservation and improvement means a lot to me personally and all of us at Boak & Sons. Post this

The project involved a complete removal of the existing shingle and TPO roofing down to the deck, followed by a rebuild using high-performance materials tailored to the structure's needs. The amphitheater's eaves were reconstructed and upgraded with new metal roofing panels to enhance both durability and visual appeal. All sheet metal components were custom-fabricated to fit the building's distinct architecture.

The steep, barrel-shaped sections of the roof could not be walked on, requiring the use of three different man lifts for safe and efficient access. Because materials could not be staged on the roof, Boak & Sons implemented careful planning to protect the surrounding finished grass, sidewalks, and public walkways while completing the project.

Boak & Sons collaborated with general contractor Milcam, Inc. to complete the renovation, overcoming logistical challenges with precision and care. The result is a newly restored roof system that will support the amphitheater's events and activities for years to come.

"I've made great memories at the amphitheater with friends and family over the years," said Sam Boak. "Being part of its preservation and improvement means a lot to me personally and all of us at Boak & Sons."

With the roofing project now complete, the Warren Amphitheater is prepared to host another vibrant season of concerts, performances, and community events in a refreshed and protected setting.

For more information about roofing services led by Sam Boak and Boak & Sons, please contact General Counsel and Vice President of Administration, John McNally, at (330) 793-5646 or [email protected].

About Boak & Sons:

Founded by Sam Boak in 1974, Boak & Sons, Inc. began as an insulation contractor and quickly expanded into roofing during the energy-conscious era of the 1970s. The company now offers comprehensive residential and commercial services, including roofing, insulation, sheet metal, siding, and gutters. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, Boak & Sons serves customers throughout the region, from Cleveland to Pittsburgh. For more information, visit www.boakandsons.com.

