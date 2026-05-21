Sam Boak Leads Boak & Sons to Another Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Award

"This award matters because it reinforces what we want every customer to feel when they choose Boak & Sons," said Sam Boak. "They should feel confident that they are hiring a team that cares about quality, safety and doing right by the customer." Post this

"Being recognized with the 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Award is a tremendous honor for our entire team," said Sam Boak, founder and president of Boak & Sons. "This recognition is a reflection of the pride our employees take in their work every day. I'm incredibly proud of the skill, dedication and care they bring to each project and grateful to Owens Corning for this continued recognition."

Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractors represent an elite level within the Owens Corning Roofing Contractor Network. Contractors in this category are recognized for meeting high standards of professionalism, reliability, workmanship and customer service. Platinum-level contractors are also held to strict requirements, including proper factory trained licensing, insurance, business stability and installation workmanship standards.

For homeowners and property owners, working with an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor means added confidence when choosing a roofing company. Customers can feel assured they are working with a contractor that has been carefully evaluated and recognized for quality installation practices, dependable service and access to trusted Owens Corning roofing products.

Boak & Sons has built its reputation on honest communication, skilled craftsmanship and long-term customer relationships. From residential roof replacements to large-scale commercial roofing projects, the company has remained committed to doing the job right and standing behind its work.

"This award matters because it reinforces what we want every customer to feel when they choose Boak & Sons," said Sam Boak. "They should feel confident that they are hiring a team that cares about quality, safety and doing right by the customer."

For more information about services by Boak & Sons, please contact John McNally, General Counsel and Vice President of Administration, at (330) 793-5646 or [email protected].

About Boak & Sons:

Founded by Sam Boak in 1974, Boak & Sons, Inc. began as an insulation contractor and quickly expanded into roofing during the energy-conscious era of the 1970s. The company now offers comprehensive residential and commercial services, including roofing, insulation, sheet metal, siding, and gutters. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, Boak & Sons serves customers throughout the region, from Cleveland to Pittsburgh. For more information, visit www.boakandsons.com.

Media Contact

John McNally, Boak & Sons, 1 3307935646, [email protected], www.boakandsons.com

SOURCE Boak & Sons