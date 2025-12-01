Sam Boak of Boak & Sons Encourages Roofing and Insulation Checks Before Winter Hits

"Whether it's a small upgrade or a full project, we want to help our customers prepare properly before winter arrives. Our team is ready to offer expert guidance and free estimates to get it done right." Post this

Winter conditions can also quickly worsen existing roofing issues. Ice dams, snow accumulation, freeze-thaw cycles, and heavy winds can all lead to serious damage if a roof is already compromised. Signs like missing shingles, sagging areas, or water spots on ceilings can indicate problems that may escalate in winter. A pre-season inspection allows time for repairs or replacements while weather conditions still permit safe, efficient work.

"Homeowners who act now not only improve their comfort but also protect their investment from potential costly weather damage," said Sam Boak. "Whether it's a small upgrade or a full project, we want to help our customers prepare properly before winter arrives. Our team is ready to offer expert guidance and free estimates to get it done right."

While temperatures are dropping, there still may be time at the end of fall to schedule your roofing and/or insulation project. Sam Boak and the Boak & Sons team are encouraging homeowners to act quickly as forecasts predict a particularly cold and snowy winter across the region. Early preparation ensures your home stays warm, dry, and protected in the months ahead.

For more information about services by Boak & Sons, please contact John McNally, General Counsel and Vice President of Administration, at (330) 793-5646 or [email protected].

About Boak & Sons:

Founded by Sam Boak in 1974, Boak & Sons, Inc. began as an insulation contractor and quickly expanded into roofing during the energy-conscious era of the 1970s. The company now offers comprehensive residential and commercial services, including roofing, insulation, sheet metal, siding, and gutters. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, Boak & Sons serves customers throughout the region, from Cleveland to Pittsburgh. For more information, visit www.boakandsons.com.

Media Contact

John McNally, Boak & Sons, 1 (330) 793-5646, [email protected], www.boakandsons.com

SOURCE Boak & Sons