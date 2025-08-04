Sam Boak Oversees Boak & Sons in Roofing Project for Downtown Youngstown's Covelli Centre

"Working in the heart of our city, at a facility this active, requires careful planning and a deep respect for the community," added Sam Boak. "That's exactly the kind of work we're proud to do." Post this

"This wasn't just another project," said Sam Boak. "The Covelli Centre is an iconic part of downtown Youngstown. It brings people together for concerts, hiring events, community events like the Panerathon and Youngstown Phantoms hockey, and so much more. As a local company, it means a lot to us to support a building that contributes so much to our city's energy and growth."

The scope of work included complete roof removal, the installation of an updated insulation package to meet current energy efficiency standards, and a new EPDM (rubber) roofing system. Boak & Sons also handled custom sheet metal fabrication, including the installation of heavy-duty gutters along the facility's barrel roof. Additionally, a new snow retention system was designed to prevent further damage to the lower roof areas, ensuring long-term protection during harsh northeast Ohio winters.

One of the most significant accomplishments of the project was maintaining uninterrupted operation of the Covelli Centre throughout the duration of construction. Despite ongoing day-to-day operations and numerous public events, Boak & Sons coordinated every aspect of the job to avoid any interference with activities inside or around the building.

"Working in the heart of our city, at a facility this active, requires careful planning and a deep respect for the community," added Sam Boak. "That's exactly the kind of work we're proud to do."

The successful completion of this project reinforces Boak & Sons' reputation as one of the region's most trusted and capable commercial roofing and sheet metal contractors. From historic structures to modern performance venues, Sam Boak and his team continue to serve the Mahoning Valley with expertise, care, and a strong commitment to the local community.

For more information about roofing services by Boak & Sons, please contact General Counsel and Vice President of Administration, John McNally, at (330) 793-5646 or [email protected].

About Boak & Sons:

Founded by Sam Boak in 1974, Boak & Sons, Inc. began as an insulation contractor and quickly expanded into roofing during the energy-conscious era of the 1970s. The company now offers comprehensive residential and commercial services, including roofing, insulation, sheet metal, siding, and gutters. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, Boak & Sons serves customers throughout the region, from Cleveland to Pittsburgh. For more information, visit www.boakandsons.com.

John McNally, Boak & Sons, 1 (330) 793-5646, [email protected], https://boakandsons.com/

