Sam Boak Recommends Insulation Projects During Winter to Maximize Energy Savings

Sam Boak stresses that insulation doesn't just help costs in the winter. A properly insulated home also helps reduce air conditioning costs during the summer by keeping cool air in and hot air out. However, winter is often when issues become most obvious and addressing them now means your home will be more efficient all year long.

"We offer a wide variety of insulation products: fiberglass batts, retrofit insulation, cellulose and spray foam," said Sam Boak. "Spray foam, in particular, has helped our customers reach higher energy efficiencies and better year-round performance."

Winter is also a great time to schedule an insulation assessment because of the large temperature differences inside and outside. Leaking, missing and inadequate insulation can be easier to identify. Insulation is one of the few upgrades to your home that will pay for itself in energy cost savings.

Whether your home is experiencing drafts, high energy bills, or inconsistent room temperatures, Sam Boak and the team at Boak & Sons are ready to help identify insulation gaps and recommend solutions that fit your budget and energy goals.

For more information about services by Boak & Sons, please contact John McNally, General Counsel and Vice President of Administration, at (330) 793-5646 or [email protected].

About Boak & Sons:

Founded by Sam Boak in 1974, Boak & Sons, Inc. began as an insulation contractor and quickly expanded into roofing during the energy-conscious era of the 1970s. The company now offers comprehensive residential and commercial services, including roofing, insulation, sheet metal, siding, and gutters. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, Boak & Sons serves customers throughout the region, from Cleveland to Pittsburgh. For more information, visit www.boakandsons.com.

John McNally, Boak & Sons, 1 (330) 793-5646, [email protected], www.boakandsons.com

