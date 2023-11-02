SAM Companies Acquires Wellston Associates Land Surveyors

SAM, experiencing rapid growth, further solidifies its position as the most technically advanced professional Geospatial and Inspection firm in North America.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAM Companies ("SAM" or the "Company"), the most trusted and sought-after company in the infrastructure ecosystem and the nation's leading provider of professional Geospatial and Inspection solutions, today announced that it has acquired Wellston Associates Land Surveyors, LLC, a geomatics firm renowned for its commitment to precision, quality, and sustainability.

Headquartered in Warner Robins, Georgia, Wellston Associates is a full-service geomatics firm with experienced personnel equipped to handle the unique demands and time constraints for site investigation, documentation, and land records management in support of engineering design. Wellston Associates has built a stellar reputation for providing geomatics, including boundary, topographic, stakeout and digital mapping for public and private site development. Their capabilities complement SAM's, expanding and diversifying the Company's capacity, experience, and will bolster SAM's established presence in Georgia and the wider Southeast region.

"With a shared ethics of driving innovation through the adoption and adaptation of spatial data acquisition, as well as a dedication to excellence in service, the Wellston team is a natural fit with SAM," said SAM President and CEO, Chris Solomon. "We look forward to enhancing our capabilities in the southeastern United States and expanding our digital solutions alongside the Wellston team."

SAM continues to pursue a bold strategic growth strategy, both organic and through acquisition, with an emphasis on strengthening its capabilities, client solutions, and geographic expansion. Business owners interested in learning more about SAM's M&A strategy and the benefits of partnering with the Company should visit "Mergers & Acquisitions" on the SAM Companies website.

ABOUT SAM COMPANIES

SAM is a leading provider of spatial data for decision support, serving utilities, transportation, and infrastructure-focused clients. As the most technically advanced professional Geospatial and Inspection solutions firm in North America, SAM uses advanced scientific methods to capture and analyze infrastructure and environmental conditions with unrivaled speed and accuracy, providing its partners with business insights for informed business decisions that ensure the safety, sustainability, and reliability of critical infrastructure. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

