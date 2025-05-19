Sam Elliott Lends His Voice to Veterans in the May 2025 Issue of U.S. Veterans Magazine--Featuring Career Resources, Veteran Entrepreneurs & Life After Service

The May 2025 issue of U.S. Veterans Magazine features Sam Elliott in a heartfelt cover story honoring veterans and exploring life after service, patriotism, and purpose. This edition also offers career tools, veteran entrepreneur spotlights, mental health resources, and a preview of veterans transitioning into the sports industry, all in celebration of Military Appreciation Month.

U.S. Veterans Magazine is proud to announce the release of its highly anticipated May 2025 issue, led by a moving cover story: Sam Elliott—A Voice for Veterans.

Sam Elliott, the legendary actor known for his iconic voice and decades-long support of the military community, opens up about patriotism, purpose and the people who have inspired his advocacy for veterans. Through powerful storytelling and reflection, Elliott's tribute to those who've served sets the tone for this issue's deep dive into life after service.

Empowering the Veteran Workforce

The May issue provides readers with a toolkit of practical, career-focused insights designed to support veterans at all stages of transition. With expert guidance and real-world experience, the magazine covers:

The Top Industries Hiring Veterans

Comprehensive Employment Resources Every Veteran Should Know

Why Veterans Thrive in the Construction Industry

Prioritizing Work-Life Balance After the Military

Veterans as First Responders: Firefighting, EMS & Emergency Management

Whether readers are entering a new career, growing within an existing field or reimagining their future, these features offer tangible tools and direction.

A Legacy of Service & a Future of Success

In addition to career insights, the issue pays tribute to Military Appreciation Month, the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and a rich history of Constitutional values defended by our fallen heroes. Profiles of remarkable veterans—including Rep. Eli Crane, Larry Broughton and multiple decorated service-disabled entrepreneurs—celebrate leadership through service and sacrifice.

Veteran-Owned Business Spotlight

This edition features a standout collection of veteran business owners who've transformed their service into successful ventures, including:

Hannah Pollack of Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches

of Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches Centurion Construction Management Solutions

Roberts & Ryan, redefining financial impact and giving back

Veteran Franchise Leaders and their path from service to ownership

These stories reflect the innovation and drive that continue to shape the future of veteran entrepreneurship.

Higher Education, Family Life & Wellness

From navigating college as a student veteran to supporting military spouses and children, the May issue addresses the full spectrum of veteran life:

Top Online Degree Programs for Veterans

How to Succeed in College as a Veteran

Scholarship Aid for Veterans

Resources for Military Spouses Returning to School

DoD-Supported Summer Camps for Military Kids

Addressing PTSD & Mental Health Challenges

From War to Wellness: The Neurofit360 Story of Laquan Taylor

National Events & Partnerships

The issue also highlights major national partners and veteran-centered events across the country, including:

Veteran EDGE 2025: Elevating Veteran Entrepreneurship in Dallas

Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit at Camp Pendleton

Empowering Military Education: CCME 2025 Conference Wrap-Up

Syracuse University & IVMF's Leadership in Veteran Education

& IVMF's Leadership in Veteran Education 250 Years of Valor: Celebrating the Navy & Marine Corps

Veterans, NFL Legends & Purpose: The 1st & Goal Project Celebration

The Business Beyond the Battlefield Conference: A Shift In Perspective

A First Look: Veterans in Sports

This issue also includes an exciting preview of our upcoming Veterans in Sports edition—spotlighting dynamic career and business pathways in the sports industry. From athlete development and coaching to front office leadership, fitness entrepreneurship, broadcasting and operations, this special feature showcases how veterans are successfully transitioning into diverse roles across professional and amateur athletics.

The special edition will also offer actionable guidance on how to break into the sports industry—with expert advice, insider tips, veteran success stories, certification programs and mentorship opportunities to help veterans align their leadership, discipline and teamwork experience with opportunities in this fast-paced field.

Featured article:

Why Military Veterans Are a Great Fit for the Sports & Fitness Industry

This piece explores how veterans bring unmatched strengths—such as mission focus, adaptability and endurance—to the world of sports and fitness. Whether building a brand, managing a facility or leading a team, veterans continue to redefine what it means to win off the field.

Packed with inspiring stories, actionable resources and veteran-driven insight, the May 2025 issue of U.S. Veterans Magazine continues its mission to honor the past, support the present and empower the future of all who serve.

