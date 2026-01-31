Samana Group enters the Caribbean as the first Swiss-based land bank group, setting a new standard for disciplined land banking.

SAMANA, Dominican Republic, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Samana Group, a global advisory and solutions firm focused on strategic growth, operational excellence, and market expansion, has announced its entry into the Caribbean as the first Swiss-based land bank group operating in the region. The move represents a significant step in applying European governance standards, disciplined execution, and long-term planning to land banking initiatives in emerging and high-potential markets.

Operating from a Swiss corporate foundation, Samana Group's Caribbean land banking activities are designed to emphasize structure, transparency, and sustainable development rather than speculative short-term returns. The firm applies a systems-based approach that integrates strategy, governance, and operational discipline to support thoughtful land acquisition and long-range value creation.

"Land banking requires patience, structure, and accountability," said Marek Zmyslowski, CEO of Samana Group. "By bringing a Swiss governance framework into the Caribbean, we are establishing a model that prioritizes clarity, responsible growth, and long-term outcomes over opportunistic expansion. Our goal is to build durable value that aligns with regional realities while meeting global standards."

Samana Group is known for working closely with leadership teams to align strategic intent with execution, particularly in complex or multi-jurisdictional environments. Across professional discussions and Samana Group reviews, the firm is frequently associated with disciplined leadership, data-informed decision-making, and accountability-driven growth strategies.

The Caribbean initiative builds on Samana Group's broader global footprint and advisory work across multiple industries. By extending its land banking operations into the region, the firm aims to support structured development pathways while maintaining a long-range perspective grounded in governance, scalability, and operational rigor.

This milestone reinforces Samana Group's commitment to sustainable expansion models and positions the firm at the forefront of cross-border land banking practices that balance opportunity with responsibility.

