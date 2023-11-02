Samaritan Health Plans and Medical Guardian Partner to Offer Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) as an Advantage Plan Supplemental Benefit in 2024

Samaritan Health Plans is announcing a partnership with Medical Guardian to offer Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) to Samaritan Advantage Health Plans' members.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Samaritan Health Plans, which is part of Samaritan Health Services, a nonprofit health system serving Oregon's mid-Willamette Valley and central coast communities, today announced a partnership with Medical Guardian to offer Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) to Samaritan Advantage Health Plans' members. The new supplemental benefit aims to support member safety and help close gaps in care.

Samaritan Advantage members enrolled in the Valor, Premier Plan, Premier Plan Plus or Dual Advantage plans will have access to a mobile or in-home medical alert system and monitoring services from Medical Guardian at no cost. Enrolled members can choose the PERS device that best meets their needs.

"We are committed to providing comprehensive healthcare services to help our Advantage members live independently. Medical Guardian's PERS and wellness monitoring is another example of how we are supporting that effort," said Bruce Butler, CEO of Samaritan Health Plans.

He added, "The integration of PERS into our continuum of services will assist with delivering our members the best possible experience."

Samaritan Advantage members will be able to push a button on the PERS for help 24/7. All devices include optional fall detection technology. Medical Guardian will also facilitate health and wellness outreach to encourage members to schedule and complete preventive care screenings and vaccinations to improve outcomes. This will include education and support around flu vaccinations, reducing the risk of falling, cancer screenings, and other quality measures relevant to Samaritan's care management activities.

"Medical Guardian's mission is to empower individuals to live a life without limits. Our partnership with Samaritan Health Plans allows us to further this mission by integrating our services into a health system that shares our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for active aging adults," said Geoff Gross, Founder and CEO of Medical Guardian. "PERS has become an increasingly popular supplemental benefit in Medicare Advantage. In addition to providing immediate response in emergencies, we're offering campaigns for preventative services to maximize value for health plans. It's about enhancing safety, health, and wellness for each Samaritan Advantage Health Plan member".

The partnership is set to take effect in the 2024 benefit year. For more information, visit persbenefit.com/samaritanhealth or call Medical Guardian at 800-914-5531.

About Medical Guardian

Founded in 2005, Medical Guardian is a leading provider of Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and healthcare engagement solutions with 325,000+ members nationwide.

With a focus on innovative technology and human-centric design, Medical Guardian offers a range of medical alert systems that empower individuals to live independently while ensuring their safety and protection. For more information about Medical Guardian, please visit:‥www.medicalguardian.com‥

About Samaritan Health Plans

Samaritan Health Plans serves more than 100,000 members through its Medicare, Medicaid and employer group plans. It is part of Samaritan Health Services, a nonprofit health system comprised of hospitals, primary care and specialty care clinics, pharmacies and many other specialized services, serving Oregon's Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties.

Media Contact

Holly Irgens, Jacobson Strategic Communications, 1 6176804827, [email protected], https://www.jacobsonstrategic.com/

SOURCE Samaritan Health Plans