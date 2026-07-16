Announcing the launch of Samaritan Shield. A revolutionary cleaner protectorant that has 99.99% effectiveness against key bacteria with 21 Day on-going effectiveness

WOODSTOCK, Ill., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Samaritan Shield Launches National Rollout of 21-Day Surface Protectorant as Demand for Non-Toxic, Long-Lasting Protection Reaches New Highs

Patented NOVEX-AMG® Organometallic Zinc Technology Delivers Clinically Validated Protection Against MRSA, C. difficile, SARS-CoV-2, and More — Non-Toxic, Green Clean Institute Certification, NSF Registered

Samaritan Shield Co., a Woodstock, Illinois innovator in surface protection technology, today announced the national commercial launch of Samaritan Shield®, an advanced Surface Cleaner Protectorant that physically bonds to surfaces and delivers active protection for up to 21 days from a single application. The launch arrives as the U.S. surface disinfectant market — valued at $4.6 billion in 2026 and growing at 8.2% annually — shifts decisively toward long-lasting, sustainable formulations that go beyond momentary sanitization.

The CDC's 2024 HAI Progress Report confirms 1 in 31 hospital patients has a healthcare-associated infection on any given day, while the WHO estimates 136 million antibiotic-resistant HAI cases globally each year. Traditional disinfectants — ethanol and QUATs — stop working the moment they dry. Samaritan Shield's patented NOVEX-AMG® Organometallic Zinc technology (US Patent 10,455,831 B2) creates a residual barrier that continuously reduces pathogen load between cleaning cycles.

"One application, three weeks of active defense, in a formula safe enough to use around patients, children, and food surfaces. The science backs every claim."

— Rick Latella, CEO, Samaritan Shield Co.

Clinically Proven Performance

>99.99% reduction against E. coli at 24 hrs (JIS Z 2801) • >99.99% in 5 min with wipes (ASTM E1153)

>99.99% elimination of B. subtilis spores — a C. difficile surrogate — in 15 minutes (UW-Whitewater, 2019)

>99.99% reduction against SARS-CoV-2 (NSF #153143 Spray / #154799 Wipe) • Outperforms ethanol on spore

Safe, Sustainable, and Available Now

NSF Registered (Category C1) and Green Clean Institute Certified, Samaritan Shield is non-toxic, and safe for food-adjacent surfaces, patients, children, and pets. Available as pre-moistened wipes (200-count), 22 oz RTU spray, 1-gal jugs, 5-gal buckets, 55-gal drums, and 275-gal IBC totes. Works on virtually every surface: granite, stainless steel, leather, upholstery, electronics, stone, and medical equipment.

Target markets: healthcare systems • long-term care • contract cleaners • facilities management • universities • gyms • professional & college sports • cruise lines • GPOs & healthcare distributors.

About Samaritan Shield Co.

Founded in 2020, Samaritan Shield Co. develops advanced surface protection technology for residential, commercial, and institutional markets. Powered by NOVEX-AMG®, Samaritan Shield reduces pathogen transmission without compromising safety or the environment. Full EPA/PMRA registration is in progress.

Media Contact: Rick Latella, CEO • Samaritan Shield Co. • (815) 704-5678 • [email protected] • samaritanshield.com

Media Contact

Rick Latella, Samaritan Shield, 1 815-704-5678, [email protected], [email protected]

Doug Kyle, Samaritan Shield, 1 8163658309, [email protected], https://samaritanshield.com/

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SOURCE Samaritan Shield