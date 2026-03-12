Samba Photonics Lab Redefines AI Connectivity with High Performance Chip-to-Fiber Coupling Solutions at OFC 2026

Samba Photonics announced a breakthrough in glass-molded lens technology designed to overcome the "bandwidth wall" in next-generation AI hardware, enabling unprecedented data throughput for XPU and Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) interconnects.

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Samba Photonics Lab, an innovator in high-performance optical coupling, today announced a breakthrough in glass-molded lens technology designed to overcome the "bandwidth wall" in next-generation AI hardware. By pushing coupling efficiency from 80% to 95% (below 0.5 dB insertion loss), Samba Photonics is enabling unprecedented data throughput for XPU and Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) interconnects.

At this year's OFC, Samba Photonics will showcase how its patented Samba-Ball-Lens™ and Samba-Shell-Lens™ platforms provide an advanced solution for the industry's most demanding coupling challenges:

Superior Coupling Efficiency: Achieving near-physical limits in coupling efficiency reduces insertion loss, therefore reduces thermal overhead, allowing AI clusters to run with more efficiency.

High-Density High-Precision 2-D Arrays: Supporting up 36 to 40-channel arrays and advanced 2-D arrays, the technology provides the massive parallel bandwidth required for co-packaged optics (CPO) and XPU-to-XPU communication.

Nano-Scale Data-Controlled Mass Production: The company's glass-molded technology allows for nano-scale data-controlled mass production, ensuring high-precision consistency and scalability for global manufacturing.

Samba Photonics is working with top tier industry customers to demonstrate its technology and products.

Live Demonstration at OFC 2026

Experience these glass-molded coupling solutions firsthand at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Booth No. 246. Dr. XiaoLin Tong and the R&D team will be on-site to demonstrate how these patented interfaces are rewriting the standards for chip-to-fiber connectivity.

About Samba Photonics Lab

Samba Photonics Lab provides high-performance optical coupling solutions that empower the world's leading technology companies to build faster, more efficient AI optical interconnect solutions.

