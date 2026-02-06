Same Day Grab Bars® Expands to Palm Beach County with New Franchise Opening

"Brian Berman is a very likeable guy," said Childs, Same Day Grab Bars® founder. "Brian likes to learn and do meaningful work. He has a lot of people experience, likes to work with his hands, and fits our franchisee profile perfectly. He'll do great for our system, himself and his customers." Post this

"I had been looking for an owner-operator franchise that was value-priced, served a mission, and could provide me two things: schedule flexibility and a good income opportunity," said Berman. "I found what I wanted in Same Day Grab Bars. Meeting Mike Childs, the founder, and J. Brewer, the franchise director, sealed the deal for me, and they provided great training and pre-launch support. I couldn't wait to meet my first customer."

Same Day Grab Bars® specializes in same-day professional installation of MOEN® premium grab bars, safety rails, and handicap bars for bathrooms. The company's signature approach — We Know Grab Bars It's All We Do® — delivers same day, one-visit convenience with guaranteed appointments scheduled within two-hour windows, eliminating the need for customers to wait at home all day.

Northeast Palm Beach County area residents will benefit from Same Day Grab Bars® commitment to safety, speed, and affordability. All installations are performed by certified installers who pass rigorous training and full background checks. The company stocks popular MOEN® professional-quality grab bars on its trucks, and all installations come with a transferable lifetime warranty.

With the tagline One Call Stops the Fall®, Same Day Grab Bars® helps customers to age in place with improved independence and safety in their bathrooms and living spaces without sacrificing aesthetics. The company's mission focuses on fall prevention through expert installation of elegant, empowering, and ADA recommended shower and bathroom safety solutions.

For more information about Same Day Grab Bars® in Palm Beach County, to schedule a free, no-obligation estimate, or to get more information about franchising, call 800-215-7560 or visit www.samedaygrabbars.com and www.samedaygrabbars.com/franchise.

Same Day Grab Bars® is the nation's leading specialist in professional grab bar installation, offering same-day installation of MOEN® premium grab bars with same day, one-visit convenience and a transferable lifetime warranty. With locally owned and operated franchise locations, the company serves customers with guaranteed appointments, certified professional installers, and a commitment to making bathrooms safe, beautiful, and accessible. Learn more at www.samedaygrabbars.com.

