Same Day Moving & Delivery Platform GoShare Heads to Albuquerque

GoShare is excited to finally bring its same day delivery and moving services to Albuquerque. With our platform, New Mexico businesses and residents will be able to book on demand help from local delivery professionals looking for flexible earning opportunities.

Flexible, High Paying Work for Albuquerque Drivers

Vehicle owners in Albuquerque and its surrounding areas can join the platform and earn based on their vehicle type:

Box truck - Up to $168 per hour

per hour Cargo van - Up to $105 per hour

per hour Pickup truck - Up to $70 per hour

per hour Cars/SUVs - Up to $45 per hour

per hour Labor-only - Up to $60 per hour

GoShare delivery professionals are themselves small business owners and independent contractors who set their own schedules, see job details before accepting, and receive weekly direct deposits.

GoShare's launch footprint includes Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Los Lunas, Bernalillo, Corrales, Belen, Peralta, Bosque Farms, Placitas, and more neighboring communities—allowing shipments that start or end anywhere within these areas.

Why Nationwide Customers and Delivery Pros Love GoShare

Modern supply chain technology: Real-time driver matching powered by machine learning, live GPS tracking, automated invoicing, and proof-of-delivery photos.

Multiple service levels: Customers can choose curbside, threshold, room-of-choice, or white-glove delivery for items ranging from single parcels to palletized LTL freight.

Vetted, insured professionals: Every delivery professional is licensed, background-checked, and covered by GoShare's $100,000 cargo insurance policy and comprehensive liability insurance.

Massive fleet depth: Thousands of pickup trucks, cargo vans, box trucks, and sedans across GoShare's national network are now at Albuquerque's fingertips, with service available seven days a week.

Get Started in Albuquerque with GoShare

Businesses & individual customers: Download the GoShare app on iOS or Android or visit our website for a free instant estimate.

Drivers: Sign up to join and be the first to accept hot-shot loads and moving gigs at launch.



About GoShare

GoShare is a logistics technology company that connects individuals and businesses with a network of independent delivery professionals and trucks for last-mile delivery, LTL shipments and moving services. Trusted by thousands of enterprises nationwide, GoShare's platform powers rapid, reliable, and transparent delivery while providing flexible, high-paying work to drivers. GoShare was named one of the top 100 businesses in America by the US Chamber of Commerce. For more information visit our website or contact us:

