Same-Day Recreational Cannabis Delivery in Texas - Now Available at Area 52

Area 52 is the only online dispensary to offer same-day cannabis delivery in Texas – whether you're in Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, or Austin – we've got you covered with legal THC gummies, vapes, pre-rolls, and infused THCA flower.

HOUSTON, May 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Area 52 emerges as the first and only online dispensary shipping premium legal cannabis products directly to Texas residents. This groundbreaking service operates in full compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill, making high-quality cannabis accessible to Texans without requiring a medical card.

"While other companies avoid Texas due to perceived regulatory challenges, we've established a fully compliant pathway to serve this massive market," explained Area 52's founder. "Texans deserve access to premium cannabis products, and we're proud to be the only company meeting this need legally."

Area 52's federally compliant products shipping to Texas include:

THCA Flower - Premium buds enhanced with THCA diamonds

Diamond-Dusted Pre-Rolls - Ready-to-enjoy in multiple exclusive strains

UFO MAX Gummies - Powerful 15mg THC + 100mg CBD + 5mg CBG formulation

Premium Vapes - Fast-acting THCA disposables and cartridges

Specialized Functional Blends - Sleep, Energy, and Mushroom formulations

Unlike competitors who can't navigate Texas shipping regulations, Area 52 products contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight while delivering potent effects that rival traditional cannabis.

"Texas represents one of America's largest untapped cannabis markets," the founder added. "We've invested significant resources to ensure every product we ship to Texas residents meets federal compliance standards without compromising on the premium experience our customers expect."

Every purchase is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee, and orders over $110 qualify for free shipping.

Want legal cannabis delivered directly to your door in Texas? Area 52 stands alone as the only online dispensary legally serving the Lone Star State.

Media Contact

Ava Smith, Area 52, 1 9499818669, [email protected], https://area52.com/

SOURCE Area 52