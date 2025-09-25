Samford Athletics Signs Multiyear Extension with Taymar

Samford Athletics and Taymar have signed a multiyear extension for the firm to continue partnering on ticket sales and operations.

"Our partnership with Taymar has been a catalyst for growth across ticket sales and operations," said Samford Director of Athletics Martin Newton. "David Moore and Jordan Smith have become a trusted extension of our staff, collaborating with us to drive performance and elevate the experience for everyone who supports Samford Athletics. We're thrilled to continue this momentum together."

Taymar has collaborated with Samford Athletics to achieve many success stories over the past three years, including:

Taymar has helped produce an 81% increase in revenue since taking over

Hosted first-ever FCS football playoff game in school history, generating record revenues which doubled the revenue goal

Achieved 2nd largest attended football game in school history

83% increase in Men's Basketball average attendance in first year

Second largest attendance in Men's Basketball achieved twice in back-to-back seasons (2023-2024 and again in 2024-2025)

Largest back-to-back Men's Basketball single game attendance records in school history (2024-25 season)

"These results speak to the level of cooperation we have with David and Jordan on the ground here in Birmingham," said Samford Executive Associate AD for External Affairs Corey Green. "The expertise that the extended Taymar team provides has been critical to our success over the past three years."

Samford originally signed Taymar to assist with ticket sales and operations in April 2022. Among Taymar's clients, Samford is one of four Southern Conference schools (The Citadel, Furman, UNC Greensboro) and one of four clients in the state of Alabama (North Alabama, Jacksonville State, Birmingham Squadron).

"David Moore has grown into a key leader for Taymar during his time in Birmingham, overseeing a revenue-focused ticketing office at Samford, leading to record results in Birmingham, and setting the standard for our colleagues across Taymar," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "This success wouldn't be possible without the continued support of Martin Newton, Cory Green and the entire Samford Athletics team. We are grateful to continue our work in Birmingham and build on this great foundation."

Taymar is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

