Samir NeJame Named to City & State's 2023 'Power of Diversity: Middle Eastern & North African 50' List

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Samir NeJame, chair of the New York State Government Law & Policy Practice in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Albany office, has been named to City & State's "Power of Diversity: Middle Eastern & North African 50" list.

According to the publication, the list recognizes public officials, business executives, nonprofit leaders, and advocates of Middle Eastern and North African descent who are making a difference in government and politics both city and statewide across a variety of issues and industries.

NeJame, who is Lebanese, is a first-generation American and the first in his family to go to college. He represents clients in legislative, regulatory, and procurement matters at various levels of government. NeJame focuses his practice on representing the New York real estate industry, including the Real Estate Board of New York, and three of the country's largest landlords: SL Green, Brookfield, and Tishman Speyer. Additionally, he represents many of New York's most iconic tourist destinations, such as The New York Botanical Garden. NeJame represents a wide variety of clients, including The New York State Tourism Industry Association, Micron Technology, and National Grid in their procurement engagements with New York's many agencies.

An active member of his community, NeJame serves as an adjunct professor at SUNY Albany, Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy and is a member of the American Bar Association and New York State Bar Association. Additionally, he has been listed for multiple years in City & State's "Real Estate Power 100," "Albany Power 100," and "Power of Diversity: Asian 100" lists.

About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification Plus, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity Twitter: @GT_Drives.

About Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice combines the capabilities of its Federal Practice in Washington D.C. with its state and local practices across the country. The firm's national team of governmental affairs professionals and attorneys spans major political and commercial capitals throughout the United States, including: Albany, Austin, Denver, New York City, Philadelphia, Sacramento, Tallahassee, and Washington, D.C. Most recently, Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy team was "Top Listed" for Government Relations in Best Lawyers in America's 2018 edition. The team was also named "Law Firm of the Year" for Government Relations by the U.S. News-Best Lawyers 2014 edition of "Best Law Firms." The practice also received the most first-tier Government Relations rankings in the U.S.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

