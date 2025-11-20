Sammi G. Wilmoth, Esq. Named to the 2025 Arkansas Super Lawyers List

Wilmoth Law Firm is pleased to announce that its founder, Sammi G. Wilmoth, Esq., has been selected to the 2025 Arkansas Super Lawyers list in recognition of her distinguished legal career and strong peer and professional recognition.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With over two decades of legal experience, Ms. Wilmoth has established a strong reputation for her work in personal injury, bankruptcy, Workers' Compensation, car and trucking accident cases, and family law matters. Known for her strategic approach and unwavering commitment to her clients, she is widely respected across Northwest Arkansas for her professionalism and advocacy.

Ms. Wilmoth earned her law degree from the Arkansas School of Law after attending John Brown University. She is licensed to practice in the State of Arkansas, before the Arkansas Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, and the Western and Eastern Districts of Arkansas. She is an active member of the Arkansas Bar Association, Washington County Bar Association, and Benton County Bar Association.

As the founder and managing attorney of Wilmoth Law Firm, a woman-owned legal practice, Ms. Wilmoth has cultivated a firm culture grounded in integrity, personalized service, and inclusivity. Under her leadership, the firm provides clients with tailored legal strategies, compassionate advocacy, and clear guidance through complex legal matters. The firm's dedication to both clients and colleagues has earned it a reputation for professionalism, accessibility, and results-driven service.

Throughout her career, Ms. Wilmoth has represented clients in both state and federal courts, including significant federal litigation. She is recognized for her ability to handle complex legal challenges while prioritizing each client's individual needs.

About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers is a rating service of attorneys from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selection is based on a multiphase process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations.

About Wilmoth Law Firm

Wilmoth Law Firm is a woman-owned law firm serving clients throughout Northwest Arkansas. Backed by the experience and dedication of attorney Ms. Wilmoth, the firm provides clients with tailored legal representation, tenacious advocacy, and personalized guidance across a wide range of practice areas, including motor vehicle accidents, bankruptcy, and family law.

No matter how complex the legal challenge, the attorneys at Wilmoth Law Firm work to protect clients' rights, navigate intricate legal issues, and pursue the best possible outcomes. To learn more or schedule a free consultation, call 479-443-8080 or visit wilmothwins.com. The firm has an office in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

