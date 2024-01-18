Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri Unveil "A Reputation Earned" - The First Comprehensive Creative Campaign for Santo Spirits Tequila Portfolio

The "A Reputation Earned" campaign marks the first complete transformation for the brand since Santo was founded in 2017. Post this

"'A Reputation Earned' speaks first and foremost to the integrity and quality of our 100% certified additive-free tequilas and our innovative Mezquila and echoes the values of our discerning, hard-working consumers. This core creative idea was born from the fact that Sammy Hagar has been making authentic tequila, respecting time-honored production methods, since he started in this business nearly 30 years ago," said Ana Kornegay, Vice President of Marketing at Santo Spirits. "Sammy and Guy Fieri have built their entire careers intrinsically linked to quality, doing things the right way and not taking any short cuts, and that shows in everything we do at Santo."

The "A Reputation Earned" campaign marks the first complete transformation for the brand since Santo was founded in 2017. The refreshed visual identity will be incorporated into engaging branded content, including an all-new, best-in-class website that features advanced ecommerce capabilities, bringing the brand to an even wider audience.

"When Santo came to PriceWeber, the assignment was to overhaul the brand positioning to align more precisely with the boldness and sophistication that is authentic to the tequila and its founders. Through our research and positioning work, we discovered a juxtaposition of audacity and elegance that was not only true to Santo but distinctive within the tequila category," said Robert Trinkle, Senior Vice President and Account Director with PriceWeber. "This new brand campaign marks a significant step in the revitalization of Santo Spirits' brand positioning and narrative, surfacing and embracing the founders' own philosophy: 'Go Bold or Go Boring,' and that Santo represents 'A Reputation Earned.'"

The body of work concepted and brought to life by PriceWeber encapsulates Santo Spirits' mission to redefine what consumers should expect from ultra-premium tequila and delivers on the founders' vision to create a traditional, agave-forward tequila crafted with methods that preserve the heritage of bold tequila as it was first crafted in Mexico centuries ago. The initiative includes a redefining of the brand values and promise, crafting the brand story, a thorough visual identity overhaul, the development of brand guidelines, and the creation of compelling branded video content and photography, all stemming from a series of shoots within the PriceWeber beverage studios and on-location with Sammy and Guy. Front and center in the striking, bold campaign creative is the new bottle design and Santo's additive-free credentials.

"Look, tequila is one hell of a crowded category right now, so you've got to find a way to stand out," said Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar. "I have always tried to do that by staying authentic and true to who I am as a performer and a tequila maker. If we can use the reputation I have tried to build over the last several decades to help people discover Santo Tequila, well then, let it rock."

All Santo Spirits products, including Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Blanco 110 Tequilas, as well as Mezquila, are available nationwide in the United States, including Puerto Rico, as well as in Canada and Japan, and through Carnival Cruise Lines and Army & Air Force Exchange Services. Visit Santo Spirits online at SantoSpirits.com. Follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Threads and X.

About Santo Spirits

Santo Spirits was born from a decades-old friendship between Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar and internationally renowned chef Guy Fieri. Having introduced the U.S. to super premium 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila with his first brand back in 1996, Sammy teamed up with Guy in 2019 looking for one thing – bold, authentic flavor achieved through uncompromising quality. Of course, being Sammy and Guy, they also wanted to make the best tequilas in the world. Paramount to their vision, all Santo Spirits tequila products must be additive free and carefully crafted using time-honored traditional methods that allow the agave to shine through. This led them to the famed El Viejito Distillery, founded in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico in 1937 and helmed by a third-generation distiller. Santo Spirits' award-winning portfolio includes a Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and a 110-proof Blanco Tequila, along with Mezquila – the world's first tequila and mezcal blend. For more information, please visit SantoSpirits.com.

About PriceWeber (PriceWeber.com)

PriceWeber is a digital-forward, full-service marketing, public relations and advertising agency with offices in Louisville, Kentucky and Lexington, Kentucky. PriceWeber's services include advertising, marketing research and strategy, media planning and purchasing, web development, SEO, analytics, public relations, social media, influencer marketing, videography and photography. PriceWeber's specialty practice areas include Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Sweets and Snacks, Law Firm Marketing, Infrastructure, and Beverage industries. PriceWeber was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. Learn more at PriceWeber.com.

