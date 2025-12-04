SampleFinder, The World's First Experiential Event Promotion App, Announces Early 2026 Launch and Debut at CES and the NRF Big Show in January 2026

SampleFinder, the world's first app to exclusively promote experiential brand activation events directly to consumers, will debut at CES 2026 Eureka Park and the National Retail Federation's Big Show in early January 2026. Post this

"The overall goal of the SampleFinder app is to drive consumers back into retail spaces by offering them something that ecommerce solutions can't: the ability to engage with a product or service directly and be directly educated by a trained, professional brand ambassador," says Schuster, who added that the app will be promoted with #SAVERETAIL, meant to demonstrate the critical importance of the retail brand engagement experience as part of the customer journey.

Consumers will be incentivized to download and engage with the app to receive free product samples, branded merchandise and retail discounts, along with the chance to earn tiered rewards based on in-app and in-person brand engagement, monthly giveaway contests, badges, trivia games that reinforce brand education and AI generated brand recommendations based on user activity. In addition to retail tastings, SampleFinder will promote various types of promotional and experiential events, such as grand openings, street team appearances, product launches, promotional contests, pop-up activations at stadiums and more, which our users will be among the first to know about.

As part of SampleFinder's mission to give back to our communities, SampleFinder will be donating a portion of its 2026 revenue to The Ahmad Butler Foundation (https://ahmadbutler.foundation), whose mission is to support families with children battling pediatric cancer and other life-threatening diseases while aiding in the improvement of their quality of life.

SampleFinder will be launching in early 2026, available through Google Play and the Apple App Store. Polaris Brand Promotions is actively seeking qualified investors for pre-launch Series A funding for the SampleFinder app.

About Polaris Brand Promotions

Founded in 2017, Polaris Brand Promotions is a full-service nationwide promotional and experiential marketing agency. Headquartered in Media, Pennsylvania, the agency works with leading consumer brands and event producers to bring brands to life by creating unforgettable experiences for their target audiences.

Media Contact:

Heather Johnson

Marketing Director, Polaris Brand Promotions

[email protected]

Phone: (267) 368-4449

https://samplefinder.com

https://polarisbrandpromotions.com

Media Contact

Heather Johnson, Polaris Brand Promotions, 1 2673684449, [email protected], https://www.polarisbrandpromotions.com

SOURCE Polaris Brand Promotions