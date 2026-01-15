Sampleit Officially Launches Nationwide, Bringing a New Way for Families to Discover Better-for-You Snacks

"As a mom of two, I was tired of bringing home healthier snacks only to watch my kids take one bite and declare them 'gross' or refuse to try them at all," said Paula Wise, Founder of Sampleit. Post this

Each Sampleit box includes 8–10 clean-ingredient, dietitian-approved snacks delivered quarterly to families' doors. There are allergy-friendly options too. Gamifying the testing process, the Snacktivity Kit comes with scorecards, stickers and prizes to encourage kids to try new foods. Character Sam the Snack Explorer explains his journey through discovering snacks with better-for-you ingredients and asks for the kids' help in tasting the snacks he discovered, while sprinkling in some light education about healthier snacking. Once the kids have vetted their snacks, parents save time and money by simply ordering favorites via a QR code avoiding wasted money and uneaten full-size snack products.

Sampleit's unique blend of nutrition, convenience and play is what sets it apart from other snack box subscriptions and is already a proven success. After soft launching this past spring, the company has delivered boxes to 22 states and is now officially available nationwide with free shipping. Sampleit is currently partnered with more than 30 brand partners including FamBam Foods, Jacksons, Skout Organic and Pip's Snacks. For more information and to subscribe to your first Sampleit box, visit https://www.sampleitbox.com/

About Sampleit

Based in Needham, Massachusetts and founded by Paula Wise, a mom of two, Sampleit is a snack discovery box that makes better-for-you snacking fun for kids and stress-free for parents. Each box includes clean-ingredient, dietitian-approved snacks and interactive activities that encourage kids to try new foods, explore flavors, and build healthier habits. For more information, visit www.sampleitbox.com.

