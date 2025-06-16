Samson's Story Shows That God Wants To Use You, In Spite Of Your Mistakes

"In order to understand Samson's prayer, it is necessary to study his life. The prayer of Samson is the culmination of his life and the more his life is studied, the more relevant Samson becomes to us in every aspect of our lives today" Post this

"In order to understand Samson's prayer, it is necessary to study his life. The prayer of Samson is the culmination of his life and the more his life is studied, the more relevant Samson becomes to us in every aspect of our lives today," said Vernon.

David Vernon grew up as a preacher's kid and was frequently asked if he was going to be a preacher like his father. His response was always a quick no. Then following his freshman year in college, Vernon surrendered to the gospel ministry. Vernon received a BA in Religion from Baylor University, a MDIV from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and is an Honorary Alumnus from Truett Seminary. He was in the pastorate for 25 years in southwest Texas. He is married to Susanna and they have two grown children and one grandchild. He enjoys trying to sing with the Singing Men of South Texas and has been working at a gun store since 2010.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Lord Remember Me is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

David Vernon, Salem Author Services, 361-876-8211, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press