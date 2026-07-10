SAMSpeak Achieves Strong Early Independent Validation, Advancing Adaptive Speech Intelligence Toward Commercialization

Independent evaluations confirm SAMSpeak's adaptive speech intelligence learns individual speech patterns over time, providing early validation of its differentiated technology.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAMSpeak has successfully completed its initial independent validation program, achieving a key milestone as the company advances from MVP development toward organizational pilots and commercialization.

Over the past several months, credentialed speech-language pathologists, senior artificial intelligence experts, caregivers, and real-world participants have independently evaluated the SAMSpeak platform in real-world settings. Although each evaluator approached the technology from a different perspective, their findings consistently reinforced the same conclusion: SAMSpeak demonstrated the ability to adapt to an individual's unique speech patterns over time while addressing a longstanding communication challenge that remains underserved by conventional speech recognition technology and existing communication solutions.

Unlike traditional speech recognition systems designed to recognize how most people speak, SAMSpeak is built on a fundamentally different philosophy. Rather than expecting individuals to adapt to technology, the platform continuously learns how each person communicates, building an increasingly personalized understanding of their speech through ongoing interaction and corrective feedback.

The independent validation completed to date reinforces SAMSpeak's commitment to disciplined, evidence-driven development. Across independent evaluations, speech-language professionals, senior AI experts, caregivers, and real-world participants consistently identified a meaningful unmet communication need, observed the platform adapting to individual speech patterns during use, and provided practical recommendations that have already informed product enhancements, usability improvements, and future development priorities.

"These early validation results reinforce what we set out to prove: speech technology should adapt to the person, not the other way around," said Scott Schlesinger, Founder of SAMSpeak. "Independent validation from speech-language professionals, AI experts, caregivers, and real-world users gives us tremendous confidence as we expand into organizational pilots, strategic partnerships, and commercialization."

These early results represent an important milestone for the company. Building on this independent validation, SAMSpeak is expanding engagement with healthcare providers, educational organizations, and strategic partners while broadening real-world evaluations and preparing for larger-scale deployments.

SAMSpeak believes Adaptive Speech Intelligence represents a fundamentally new approach to helping individuals whose speech is not consistently understood by the people they interact with every day or by conventional speech recognition technology. As voice becomes an increasingly important interface for AI and everyday technology, systems that learn the individual rather than expecting the individual to adapt have the potential to make communication more accurate, more natural, and more inclusive.

About SAMSpeak

SAMSpeak is a Delaware C Corporation founded by Scott Schlesinger and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company is developing patent-pending Adaptive Speech Intelligence technology designed to help individuals whose speech is not consistently understood by the people they interact with or by conventional speech recognition systems. By learning each person's unique communication patterns over time, SAMSpeak enables more personalized, accurate, and inclusive communication.

Media Contact

Media Contact, SAMSpeak Corp., 1 602-300-5995, [email protected], https://samspeak.ai

SOURCE SAMSpeak Corp.