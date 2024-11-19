Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Named One of Fast Company's 'Next Big Things in Tech'

Samsung's latest premium smartwatch lands coveted spot on prestigious list recognizing groundbreaking advancements redefining the way we work and live

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Galaxy Watch Ultra was named to Fast Company's fourth annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring emerging technology that has a profound impact across industries. As Samsung's flagship smartwatch, Galaxy Watch Ultra is the latest step in Samsung's holistic wellness vision to help users better understand their health and give them the tools they need to meet their goals.

Designed with groundbreaking durability enhancements to offer peak performance even under harsh outdoor conditions, Galaxy Watch Ultra features a Titanium Grade 4 frame and 10ATM water resistance. Its new cushion design builds on the iconic circular face of Galaxy Watch while helping to protect the display in extreme situations.

Equipped with Samsung's first 3nm processor for wearables, and the longest-lasting battery ever on Galaxy Watch, it's also the first Galaxy smartwatch to feature a Dual-frequency GPS system for more precise location tracking during exercise.

Galaxy Watch Ultra powers the new Energy Score feature in the free Samsung Health App, to help users gain a better understanding of their daily condition through a Galaxy AI-powered analysis of personal health metrics. Galaxy Watch Ultra also enables convenient tracking of advanced glycation end products (AGEs) with an AGEs Index.

The newly designed BioActive Sensor more accurately measures key health metrics during exercise and sleep. Advanced sleep coaching and a new Sleep AI algorithm analyze sleep patterns and offer tips designed to improve rest. Galaxy Watch Ultra also offers a De Novo FDA-authorized Sleep Apnea feature to check for potential signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea.

"Winning a Next Big Things in Tech award is a recognition of how Galaxy Watch Ultra has raised the bar for mobile innovation," says Drew Blackard, Vice President of Mobile Product Management for Samsung Electronics America. "This is the first-generation Galaxy Watch Ultra, but it builds on the entire legacy of the Galaxy Watch series as well as the designation of Ultra — which we reserve for only the most groundbreaking devices. Galaxy Watch Ultra certainly lives up to both of these iconic standards by offering a powerful and intuitive experience, enhanced by AI, for next-level health and fitness tracking."

This year, 138 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are featured on the Next Big Things in Tech list for their potential to revolutionize the lives of consumers, businesses, and society overall. Each is reaching key milestones to have a proven impact in the next five years.

"The Next Big Things in Tech provides a fascinating glimpse at near- and long-term technological breakthroughs across a variety of sectors," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Spanning everything from semiconductors to agricultural gene editing, the companies featured in this year's list are tackling some of the world's most pressing and vexing problems."

Click here to see the final 2024 Fast Company Next Big Things in Tech list.

To learn more about Galaxy Watch Ultra visit: https://www.samsung.com/us/watches/galaxy-watch-ultra/

