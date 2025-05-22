Samuel A. Anyan, Jr., Esq. Selected to the 2025 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List

Samuel Anyan Attorney At Law is proud to announce that Founder Samuel A. Anyan, Jr., Esq. has been named to the 2025 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list for his exceptional work and accomplishments in personal injury law.

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sam delivers outstanding results for clients who have suffered serious injuries caused by defective products, motor vehicle crashes, medical malpractice, construction site accidents, unsafe premises, police misconduct, and other forms of negligence.

Sam has been featured on MSNBC and other nationally circulated publications. He serves as the National Bar Association (NBA) Region III Director and on the board of the Big Dreams Leadership Academy, a charitable organization dedicated to teaching life skills, self-esteem, and good citizenship through basketball. He has been named a 2011 "Lawyer on the Fast Track" by the Legal Intelligencer and named a 2017 "Who's Who in Injury and Injured Workers Advocacy" by PhillyLabor. This is his fifth consecutive year selected to the Super Lawyers list.

Super Lawyers is a nationwide rating service that recognizes top attorneys nationwide in more than 70 practice areas. Selection is based on a rigorous, multi-phase process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations of professional achievements both in and out of the courtroom.

If you have suffered an injury and need legal representation, call 833-372-6946 or visit www.samanyan.com to schedule a free consultation. Located in Philadelphia, Samuel Anyan Attorney At Law serves clients in Montgomery County, Bucks County, Delaware County, Chester County, Dauphin County, Berks County, Lehigh County, and Northampton County.

Media Contact

Sam Anyan, Sam Anyan Attoreny at Law, 1 833-372-6946, [email protected], https://samanyan.com/

SOURCE Sam Anyan Attoreny at Law