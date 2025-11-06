Samuel Sluis Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Mytra Consulting

"Our clients are navigating one of the most dynamic periods in broadband and utility history. Mytra's mission remains the same — to bring clarity, strategy, and measurable results to organizations building the next generation of infrastructure," said Sluis, CEO of Mytra Consulting. Post this

"Sam represents the next generation of leadership at Mytra," said Heather Lermont-Pape, Chief Learning Officer. "He combines deep technical understanding with a genuine passion for developing people. His leadership reflects Mytra's culture of curiosity, collaboration, and continuous improvement."

In his new role as CEO, Sluis will lead Mytra's strategic direction and advance the firm's presence across broadband, utility, and emerging technology sectors.

"It's been a privilege to help guide the firm through this leadership transition," said Bill Bell, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. "Sam has a strong ability to balance vision and execution, positioning Mytra for continued growth while ensuring we deliver exceptional value to our clients."

"I'm honored to step into this role and build upon the foundation established by John and Bill," said Samuel Sluis, Chief Executive Officer of Mytra Consulting. "Our clients are navigating one of the most dynamic periods in broadband and utility history. Mytra's mission remains the same — to bring clarity, strategy, and measurable results to organizations building the next generation of infrastructure."

"This leadership transition demonstrates the strength and depth of our consulting team," said August Zehner, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "With Sam leading alongside Bill and Heather, Mytra is well-positioned for continued growth, stronger partnerships, and an even greater impact across the industries we serve."

About Mytra Consulting

Mytra Consulting is an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including strategic planning, business development, change management, and more, to clients across the United States. Headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, Mytra Consulting is committed to delivering valuable expertise and empowering clients to achieve their goals successfully. For more information about Mytra Consulting, please visit www.Mytraconsulting.com.

