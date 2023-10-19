Samuel, Son & Co., Limited selects ION's Reval for global treasury and risk management

"Reval, a highly scalable and innovative solution, will facilitate Samuel in managing their cash and treasury risks while materially increasing their operational efficiency and accuracy in an increasingly complex and volatile business environment," said Richard Grossi, CEO, ION Corporates. Post this

"In today's unpredictable macroeconomic climate, Reval was the right choice to support our treasury needs due to its comprehensive range of integrated capabilities across all treasury disciplines," said Elaine Wright, Vice President and Treasurer at Samuel, Son & Co., Limited. "The Reval implementation project ran smoothly from start to finish. ION's dedicated internal project management team, comprising subject matter experts with solid expertise, closely collaborated with my team during months of hard work. The project was managed exceptionally well, resulting in a successful, within budget, timely implementation. We look forward to continuing and deepening the ION partnership as our business expands."

"We're delighted to support Samuel in their growth strategy and to add another Reval client to the growing ION Treasury community," said Richard Grossi, Chief Executive Officer, ION Corporates. "Reval, a highly scalable and innovative solution, will facilitate Samuel in managing their cash and treasury risks while materially increasing their operational efficiency and accuracy in an increasingly complex and volatile business environment."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.

About ION Treasury

ION Treasury delivers unique treasury and risk management solutions to organizations of all sizes, offering both on-premises and cloud options. Our award-winning solutions help manage liquidity and mitigate operational, financial, and reputational risk. Together with a global community of over 1,100 clients, we are shaping the future of treasury and risk management technology. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/treasury/.

ION Treasury's Reval solution covers cash management, payments, in-house banking and pooling, investments and debt, FX and interest rate risk management, and accounting.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited is a family-owned integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing, and distribution divisions. Samuel employees provide metals, industrial products, and related value-added services from locations across North America. The company leverages its industry expertise, breadth of experience, and the passion of its people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information, visit samuel.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Media Contact

ION PRESS AND MEDIA, ION, +1 212-335-7110, [email protected], https://iongroup.com/

HAWTHORN ADVISORS, HAWTHORN ADVISORS, +44 20 3745 4960, [email protected], https://www.hawthornadvisors.com/

SOURCE ION