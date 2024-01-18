San Antonio Business Law Firm, Clausewitz Reyes, Welcomes New Associate Attorney

Clausewitz Reyes, PLLC adds new associate attorney to firm's business litigation practice.
SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clausewitz Reyes, PLLC proudly announces the addition of Laura Garcia Smothers as an Associate Attorney to the Firm. Joining the Firm January 2, 2023, Laura brings over nine years of comprehensive legal experience with a keen focus on business law issues including commercial disputes, real estate, breach of contract, business torts, fiduciary duties, deceptive trade practices, and construction defects.
Laura is an accomplished advocate with a proven track record of serving the San Antonio community, particularly in aiding the transition of foster care youth as a volunteer for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of San Antonio. CASA is a local non-profit that advocates for children in foster care. At CASA, Laura served as a beacon of support for children navigating the complexities of the foster care system. Her commitment to the community is further exemplified by her mentorship role in Bexar County's specialty court, where she guided young women emerging from the foster care system, equipping them with life skills and encouragement as they transitioned into independent living.
Partner of the Firm, Shellie Reyes, commented on Laura's addition stating "Our Firm is excited to welcome Laura to our litigation team. Her unique background and years of litigation experience will be an asset to our Clients, and we look forward to her contributing to the Firm's mission of providing tailored legal services to businesses in a wide variety of industries."
Laura's role at Clausewitz Reyes is a natural fit, leveraging her deep understanding of the challenges small business owners face. Laura's understanding of small business dynamics is rooted in her personal history, growing up Laura's parents were small business owners when they acquired her grandfather's Mexican food business, a business that had existed for generations of her family. This experience gives Laura a profound appreciation for the entrepreneurial spirit and the challenges faced by small business owners. At Clausewitz Reyes, Laura translates this understanding into effective legal advocacy that resonates with the firm's commitment to personalized, compassionate legal guidance.
Media Contact
Sylvia Hight, Clausewitz Reyes, PLLC, 1 (210) 762-6422, [email protected], https://www.clausewitzreyes.com/
SOURCE Clausewitz Reyes, PLLC
Share this article