San Antonio Business Law Firm, Clausewitz Reyes, Welcomes New Associate Attorney

Partner of the Firm, Shellie Reyes, commented on Laura's addition stating "Our Firm is excited to welcome Laura to our litigation team. Her unique background and years of litigation experience will be an asset to our Clients, and we look forward to her contributing to the Firm's mission of providing tailored legal services to businesses in a wide variety of industries."

Laura's role at Clausewitz Reyes is a natural fit, leveraging her deep understanding of the challenges small business owners face. Laura's understanding of small business dynamics is rooted in her personal history, growing up Laura's parents were small business owners when they acquired her grandfather's Mexican food business, a business that had existed for generations of her family. This experience gives Laura a profound appreciation for the entrepreneurial spirit and the challenges faced by small business owners. At Clausewitz Reyes, Laura translates this understanding into effective legal advocacy that resonates with the firm's commitment to personalized, compassionate legal guidance.

