San Antonio Highland Games & Celtic Music Festival Returns for 24th Year

The San Antonio Highland Games & Celtic Music Festival returns for its 24th year, bringing a vibrant celebration of Scottish culture to Helotes Festival Grounds on April 5-6, 2025. This highly anticipated event invites attendees from across Texas and beyond to enjoy a weekend filled with live music, thrilling athletic competitions, traditional dance, and immersive cultural experiences.

SAN ANTONIO, March 8, 2025

An Unforgettable Cultural Celebration

From the powerful sounds of bagpipes and Celtic rock to the heart-pounding action of the Heavy Scottish Athletics Competition, this family-friendly festival has something for everyone. Three entertainment stages will feature performances spanning traditional Scottish and Irish music, folk tunes, bluegrass, harp melodies, and more.

Visitors can explore the Highland Dance Competition, attend fascinating seminars by authors Hayley Ramsey and Scott Wolter (from the History Channel), and experience an authentic Viking encampment complete with battle reenactments, blacksmithing, storytelling, and cooking demonstrations.

For those looking to test their skills, the festival offers archery, Celtic karaoke, and a Kid's Glen featuring activities such as soap carving, tartan making, caber toss, and musical exploration.

Discover Your Heritage & Shop Unique Finds

Over 30 Scottish Family Clans will be in attendance, allowing visitors to explore their ancestry and learn more about their Scottish roots. A variety of Celtic merchants will offer handcrafted jewelry, kilts, artwork, and other unique goods, while food vendors will serve up traditional Scottish cuisine, including haggis, shepherd's pie, and Scotch eggs—alongside classic American festival favorites.

Get Involved: Tickets & Volunteer Opportunities

Discounted single-day and weekend passes are available online at sahga.org. Those interested in being part of the festival's magic can sign up to volunteer for a three-hour shift and receive a free weekend pass.

Join the Celebration!

Mark your calendars for April 5-6, 2025, and experience the best of Scottish culture at the San Antonio Highland Games & Celtic Music Festival!

When: Saturday, April 5 ( 9 AM – 7 PM ) & Sunday, April 6 ( 11 AM – 6 PM )

( – ) & ( – ) Where: Helotes Festival Grounds, 12210 Leslie Road, Helotes, TX 78023 (Free parking)

78023 (Free parking) Tickets & Volunteer Sign-Up: sahga.org

Follow us on Facebook (@HighlandGames) and Instagram (@sahighlandgames) for updates.

