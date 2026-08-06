San Antonio Marriott Northwest Medical Center Enters New Ownership Era with Texas-Based Leadership

New ownership led by Andy Hansen, President of Swiss Management, LLC, brings local Texas real estate stewardship to the Marriott-branded hotel serving San Antonio's Medical Center District, business travelers and group demand

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Antonio Marriott Northwest Medical Center, a full-service Marriott hotel located at 3233 NW Loop 410, has entered a new chapter following its acquisition on June 18, 2026, by an ownership group led by Andy Hansen, President of Swiss Management, LLC.

The transition brings the hotel under Texas-based ownership with a locally relevant investment perspective rooted in long-term real estate stewardship. For a hotel serving one of San Antonio's most important medical, business and group travel corridors, local ownership adds a meaningful layer of market understanding, community connection and hands-on asset alignment.

Positioned near the South Texas Medical Center and minutes from San Antonio International Airport, the hotel serves a broad mix of medical, corporate, government, group and leisure travelers. With on-site dining, flexible meeting space, an outdoor pool, fitness center, business center and M Club access for qualifying Marriott Bonvoy members, the property anchors a high-demand Northwest San Antonio location with convenient access to downtown San Antonio, the River Walk, The Alamo, Pearl, the Quarry district, SeaWorld and Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

The ownership transition is expected to sharpen the hotel's role as a hospitality anchor in Northwest San Antonio.

"San Antonio Marriott Northwest Medical Center is a strategically located hotel with meaningful opportunity across business travel, group demand, healthcare-related stays and local community engagement," said Anthony Spears, General Manager. "With Texas-based ownership in place, we can pair local market perspective with disciplined hotel operations. That alignment allows us to focus on what matters most: guest experience, sales execution, associate engagement and a stronger connection to the Medical Center district."

The hotel offers 8,474 square feet of event space across six rooms, with a capacity of up to 675 guests in the largest space, making it a strong fit for meetings, training sessions, association programs, medical and pharmaceutical gatherings, social events, and weddings in Northwest San Antonio.

"As Texas-based owners, we understand the importance of this corridor to San Antonio's healthcare, business and visitor economy. San Antonio Marriott Northwest Medical Center has strong fundamentals, a recognizable brand and a team with deep market knowledge. We are excited to support the hotel's next chapter through thoughtful ownership, operational alignment, identifying opportunities to reinvest in the property over time, and a long-term commitment to guests, associates and the surrounding community," said Andy Hansen, President, Swiss Management, LLC.

Located minutes from major healthcare institutions, corporate offices, and San Antonio International Airport, the hotel is well-positioned for travelers seeking a Marriott hotel near South Texas Medical Center, with meeting space, dining, and reliable access to the city's business and leisure destinations. The hotel's on-site restaurant, Asado Urban Grill, serves breakfast and dinner seven days a week, while Asado Urban Bar offers cocktails, wine and spirits in a relaxed setting for guests and groups.

For Marriott Bonvoy members and frequent travelers, the hotel offers M Club access for qualifying guests, complimentary Wi-Fi for Marriott Bonvoy members who book direct, mobile key, business services, fitness facilities and an outdoor pool with sundeck. The property also offers paid on-site parking and a pet policy allowing up to two dogs per room, subject to weight limits and fees.

"San Antonio continues to be a resilient and dynamic travel market, and this hotel sits in a corridor that matters deeply to healthcare, business and group travelers," said Jim Coppedge, Director of Sales and Marketing, San Antonio Marriott Northwest Medical Center. "Local ownership matters because it brings proximity, accountability and a stronger understanding of the relationships that drive this market. Our sales and operations teams are focused on making the hotel easier to choose, easier to book, and easier to trust for business and leisure travelers, including meeting attendees, medical guests, corporate accounts, and Marriott Bonvoy members."

The ownership group's Texas presence also creates new opportunities for relationship-building across San Antonio's business, medical, civic and meetings communities. As demand continues across healthcare, corporate travel, regional meetings and leisure visitation, the hotel is positioned to compete as a full-service Marriott option for travelers who value location, meeting capabilities, loyalty benefits and locally engaged leadership.

High-resolution photography, hotel fact sheet and media resources are available upon request.

Reservations and hotel information are available through Marriott.com. For hotel inquiries, call +1 210-377-3900.

www.marriott.com/satnw

About Swiss Management, LLC

Swiss Management, LLC is a Texas-based real estate development, construction & property management company led by Andy Hansen and his team. We are focused on long-term asset stewardship, operational alignment, and strategic reinvestment in strong market-relevant properties.

Media Contact

Jim Coppedge CMP, San Antonio Marriott Northwest Medical Center, 1 210-377-3900, [email protected], www.marriott.com/satnw

SOURCE San Antonio Marriott Northwest Medical Center